A party-line bill that would require North Carolina sheriffs to work with federal entities on the immigration status of jail detainees has drawn criticism from local and state groups representing immigrants.
The state Senate on Friday votes 25-19 to give final approval of a bill requiring sheriffs and jail administrators to check if U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) is seeking people charged with drug, violent or domestic crimes and summarily hold ones being sought for an additional 48 hours to give ICE agents time to take custody or rescind its detainer.
On Independence Day AMEXCAN, a Greenville-based advocacy group that works in 16 counties including Pitt, Martin and Greene, issued a news release calling on Gov. Roy Cooper to veto the bill, saying that it would cause critical harm to the migrant community as well as the state’s economic well being.
“Migrants are the engine of the economy,” the news release said. “They are the ones who carry the agricultural commerce, drive the countryside produce industry, and sustain a myriad of essential businesses.”
Juvencio Rocha-Peralta, AMEXCAN’s executive director, in the release said that politicians need to stop using migrants as pawns.
“We need to end this political game that legislators are playing at the expense of migrants,” Rocha-Peralta said. “It is a game that legislators have been and will keep playing that keeps tormenting and harming migrants meanwhile putting their blatant racism on display.”
AMEXCAN and the other organizations are likely to get what they want according to The Associated Press. The bill is similar to one that in August of 2019 was vetoed by Cooper after being approved by the General Assembly.
Sheriffs across the state are divided on the legislation according to Eddie Caldwell, executive vice president and general counsel for the North Carolina Sheriffs’ Association. The association considered the legislation last year when it was introduced but took no action in the form of a motion or vote to support it.
Caldwell said there is widespread speculation the governor will veto the bill. He added that some sheriffs feel the bill would have minimal impact on their day-to-day operations while others feel its effects would be more substantial. The reasons why are not consistent, he said.
“There are 100 sheriffs you’d have to ask all 100 of them to get an answer to that,” Caldwell said.
The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office said that they already screen every individual taken into the Pitt County Detention Center to see if they are wanted nationally regardless of race or nationality. Lee Darnell, the sheriff’s office public information officer, clarified that is common practice and not done exclusively for ICE requests.
Darnell said any personal feelings of the sheriff’s office or individual officers on the bill are not important.
“When it comes to enforcing the law and upholding our Constitution, our feelings are truly irrelevant,” Darnell said. “Sheriff Paula Dance has been committed from day one to enforcing the law fairly, equally and justly as written by the representatives of the people. The sheriff takes this responsibility seriously and holds her staff to this same standard.”
Darnell said that the sheriff’s office already honors ICE detainers and plans to continue the practice, granting 48 hours to arrange pick up of an inmate. The cost to feed and house an inmate in the Pitt County Detention Center is $90 a day, Darnell added.