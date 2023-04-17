crack sealing

A Greenville Public Works staffer seals cracks on a city street during a previous year’s maintenance work.

 City of Greenville

Work to maintain or upgrade the condition of more than 35 streets in Greenville is scheduled to begin this week as part of regular maintenance, the city announced.

The work that will continue through the spring and summer is part of the 2023 Street Rehabilitation and Preservation Project. Eighteen city streets are slated for rehabilitation work, which will include milling and resurfacing, base repair, ADA ramp upgrades and pavement markings.


