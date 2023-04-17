Work to maintain or upgrade the condition of more than 35 streets in Greenville is scheduled to begin this week as part of regular maintenance, the city announced.
The work that will continue through the spring and summer is part of the 2023 Street Rehabilitation and Preservation Project. Eighteen city streets are slated for rehabilitation work, which will include milling and resurfacing, base repair, ADA ramp upgrades and pavement markings.
Preservation work, including micro-surfacing and crack sealing, is planned on an additional 20 streets, the city said in a Friday news release.
Construction related to rehabilitation and preservation will take place from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, although some weekend work may be necessary. This work is expected to be conducted using lane closures, and is expected to be completed early in the fall.
Greenville City Council awarded the contract for the project in February to Tripp Brothers of Ayden. A total of 14.02 lane miles are set to be rehabilitated, with preservation efforts planned for another 29.2 miles.
Streets scheduled for milling and asphalt include: Mall Drive, Cotanche Street, East Seventh Street, Sherwood Drive, East 14th Street, Landmark Street, Spring Forest Road, Gabriel Drive, Stanwood Drive, West Moore Street, Golf Club Wynd, South Baywood Lane, Wimbledon Drive, Ironwood Drive, Ragsdale Road, Cravensham Road, West Sylvan Drive, and Westview Drive.
Streets scheduled for micro-paving include Langston Boulevard, Golden Road, Palmer Court, Satterfield Drive, St. Charles Close, Wyngate Drive, Adams Boulevard, South Elm Street, West First Street, East Fourth Street and Martinsborough Road.
Streets scheduled for crack sealing include Dalebrook Court, Deerwood Drive, East Fourth Street, East Fifth Street, Kingsbrook Road, Oxford Road, Red Banks Road, Regency Boulevard and South Elm Street.