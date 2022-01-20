Nearly a dozen streets will be resurfaced while 50 more will undergo preservation work in the near future after the Greenville City Council approved two street repair contracts.
City officials said the contracts are paving the way for a new approach to maintenance that will make streets last longer and allow the city to fix more roads each year.
The council approved the contracts last week. The work should begin in the spring, according to a city news release.
Street rehabilitation calls for milling, resurfacing, deep patch repairs, improvements to meet Americans with Disabilities Act requirements, traffic signal loop work and pavement markings, according to a city news release.
A $1.559 million contract was awarded to S.T. Wooten out of Wilson. Work on the streets will involve nearly 10 lane miles.
Portions of the following streets are included: Crown Point Road, East Fourth Street, Hickory Street, Hilltop Street, Howell Street, Queen Annes Road, Sherwood Drive, Spring Forest Road, St. Andrews Drive, West 14th Avenue and Wesley Road.
A $373,135 street preservation contract was awarded to Slurry Pavers Inc. of Richmond, Virginia. It includes nearly 6.4 lane miles of micro paving and 38.6 lane miles of crack sealing. The work will take place on 50 city-maintained streets.
Micro paving will take place on all or portions of Brinkley Road, Carlton Street, Cedarhurst Road, Clifton Street, Cotten Road, Highland Avenue, Kimberley Drive, Kirkland Drive, Pinkney Drive, Slay Drive and Vernon Street.
All or portions of the following streets are on crack sealing street list:
- Adams Boulevard
- Bent Creek Drive
- Calvin Way
- Candlewood Drive
- Churchside Drive
- Dupont Circle
- East Fourth Street
- Golden Road
- Hillcrest Drive
- Hillside Drive
- Kings Road
- Langston Boulevard
- Martinsborough Road
- Millbrook Street
- Oakdale Road
- Oaklawn Avenue
- Red Banks Road
- River Hill Drive
- South Elm Street
- South Overlook Drive
- South Pitt Street
- Salem Road
- Shawnee Place
- Sloan Drive
- Spruce Street
- Staffordshire Drive
- Syme Circle
- Treemont Drive
- Vassar Road
- West First Street
- West Arlington Boulevard
- West Overlook Drive
- Wallingford Road
- Walnut Drive
- Westhaven Road
- Winstead Road
- Woodstock Drive
The news release said the bids were lower than anticipated. If costs remain under budget, then an additional five streets may be added. Those streets are: Edgewood Street, Standwood Drive and portions of Elkin Ridge Drive, Fleming Street and Greenfield Boulevard.