ECU Health is partnering with a Tennessee-based behavioral health care provider to open an approximately $65 million, 144-bed facility projected to start service in spring of 2025.
ECU Health and Acadia Healthcare plan to build a state-of-the-art behavioral health hospital in the medical district, less than a mile from ECU Health Medical Center. The facility is proposed to operate near the intersection of MacGregor Downs and Allen roads, a space currently owned by the campus.
Twenty-four of the facility’s beds will be reserved for adolescents and children, the first of its kind to do so within a 75-mile radius of Greenville according to ECU Health leadership.
The organizations will invest approximately $65 million in expanding behavioral health resources in eastern North Carolina according to Dr. Michael Waldrum, CEO of ECU Health and dean of the Brody School of Medicine.
Todd Hickey, chief of service line and business strategy development for ECU Health, said that no county or state funds are being appropriated for the venture. He said that the hospital will provide a “centralized, regional referral center” for Pitt County and the rest of eastern N.C.
Dr. Syed Saeed, professor and chair emeritus with the Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Medicine at the Brody School of Medicine and executive director for ECU Health’s Behavioral Health Service Line, said that mental health issues are long-term, but that the facility will not be treated as a long-term care facility. Instead, it will provide “the right care at the right time” and then connect discharged patients with providers, including physicians and other non-physician mental health providers.
“We understand that there is no health without mental health,” Saeed said. “One in five people, to be exact, may suffer from these disorders. The good news is that we live in times when care for psychiatric illness and mental disorder has never been more effective.
“The bad news is that unfortunately many people may not have access to what science has promised them, which is good quality, evidence-based care. Today is exactly on those lines that we are increasing that access to mental health care.”
According to Mental Health America statistics, 26 percent of Americans 18 and older suffer from a diagnosable mental illness each year. CDC research shows symptoms of anxiety and depression have risen by three and four times over the past two years, according to the statistics. Suicide is the second-leading cause of death in people between 10 and 34 years of age, the statistics say.
Hickey said that the new facility will operate under the guidelines in place to serve underinsured patients. Waldrum said that ECU Health works closely with the state on all its services and that behavioral health is important to Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Kody Kinsley, especially for children and adolescents.
Waldrum said that to help uninsured and underinsured patients, the system is aligned with the state on the need to expand Medicaid and pass the Healthcare Access and Stabilization Program (HASP).
“We are, like all hospitals and health care organizations in the country, in the state and specifically in rural regions, are extremely challenged with the current health care environment,” Waldrum said. “We feel that the best thing for the citizens of North Carolina is Medicaid expansion. That’s for all services and specifically helps with behavioral health patients.”
A news release from ECU Health said the new facility also will serve as a teaching hospital, training students and residents from the Brody School of Medicine.
“We are always seeking like-minded partners who share our commitment to expanding access to high-quality behavioral health services and transforming the way mental health patients are seen and cared for,” said Chris Hunter, chief executive officer of Acadia Healthcare in the release. “Establishing a center of excellence in partnership with ECU Health presents a unique opportunity for us to support the development of the next generation of behavioral health care workers and clinicians. We’re excited to begin this important work with such a committed, patient-focused partner.”
Construction is expected to begin in 2023, pending standard state and regulatory approvals and gaining a Certificate of Need. Hickey said that ECU Health is working with Pitt County to ensure that all regulations are met for the facility to open. A contractor has yet to be selected for the project, he said.
To facilitate the development of the new 144-bed behavioral health hospital, ECU Health will transfer 80 of its current behavioral health beds. Hickey said that many existing behavioral health staff will man the new facility, with the likelihood of more staff being hired on. He said the space currently occupied at ECU Health Medical Center for behavioral health that will be vacated provides an opportunity for leadership to assess and address other critical needs.
“This facility will represent a large expansion of services in the new facility, and with that will come new jobs,” Hickey said. “Our current team members who provide excellent behavioral health care across our continuum every day, because of their great work, is what allows us to have the opportunity to create this kind of model for us.
“All those folks participating today will have the opportunity to move into this new facility as well and then we anticipate there being substantial job creation as well.”
Hickey said he hopes the location will be better for mental health healing, separate from a great deal of the noise and other stimuli present at ECU Health Medical Center’s main campus.