Special-use permits allowing outdoor seating at a restaurant and two storage facilities were approved, with conditions, by the Greenville Board of Adjustment.
Nearly a dozen conditions restricting sound, lighting and outside activities were recommended and approved to allow outdoor dining at Marisco’s La Tovara at 2516 E. 10th St. The restaurant is in a building that has housed multiple eateries in the past decade.
The restaurant’s owner, Joel Torres, wants an outdoor dining/porch space along 10th Street because it’s consistent with other restaurants in the area, said Torres’s representative, Michelle Clements, a civil engineer with The East Group.
Greenville senior planner Elizabeth Blount said outdoor amplified paging will be prohibited but other amplified sound, including music, will be permitted as long as the speakers and other devices are oriented toward the building.
The restaurant borders the Colonial Heights neighborhood. No live music, floor show or dancing is allowed in the outdoor area. Television, movie projection or computer displays, except laptops being used by diners, will not be permitted.
All activity must take place in the outdoor dining space and cannot spill over into the parking lot, Blount said.
Exterior lighting must be directed away from streets and residential areas and towards the restaurant.
No exterior neon lighting, no neon light signs and no flashing signs will be allowed.
The project also has to meet state fire and building codes prior to occupancy.
Approving a special-use permit is a two-step process. The board first must find the proposal is not detrimental to existing uses in the area and the public welfare, and doesn’t harm the health and safety of the community or injure adjoining property. If the board finds no violations in these four areas, then it votes to approve the special-use permit.
During the voting procedure Blount asked if time had been given to opponents of the outdoor dining request. Rodney Bullock, board of adjustment chairman, said no opponents had filed to speak during the meeting. Blount looked surprised but said nothing and the vote was completed.
The two storage facilities requests were for projects on Victory Lane, near Reimage Church, and 1015 S.W. Greenville Blvd. near an existing mini-storage facility and Greenville Motor Company.
The Victory Lane project is a mini-storage warehouse with no outside storage, Blount said. The property is 20.5 acres but the applicant, Rocky Russell, only wants to build on six acres.
Russell said the majority of storage spaces will be climate-controlled. There will be less than 20 units large enough to store a boat.
Blount said the conditions that must be met before receiving a building permit include submitting plans for stormwater management, erosion control and the site plan.
The applicant for the storage unit at 1015 S.W. Greenville Blvd. wants outside storage along with units in the building, Blount said. One of the conditions of approval is locating the outside storage in the rear of the property.
The other conditions that must be met, include submitting plans for stormwater management, erosion control and the site plan.