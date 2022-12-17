Greenville board of adjustment approves tobacco shop By Ginger Livingston Staff Writer Dec 17, 2022 50 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Greenville Board of Adjustment voted unanimously to grant a special use permit to open a class 1 tobacco shop in a shopping center near Red Lobster on South Memorial Drive.Zahi Darawsheh, who owns the shop with Mohamed Ali, said the partners will follow all city requirements.Darawsheh said the partners want to open a shop at Kimberly Square shopping center, 3525 S. Memorial Drive, because there are few tobacco shops open in the south side of Greenville.“We think we will bring great value to the shopping center and that side of town,” he said.A class 1 tobacco shop sells tobacco products, including, but not limited to, cigarettes, cigars, chewing and loose tobacco and similar items.It cannot sell water pipes, hookah pipes, bowls, water bongs or similar products.Greenville Chief Planner Chantae Gooby listed the conditions the business must follow to operate, including:It cannot operate as a class 2 tobacco shop or evolve into a hookah café.No retail sales of any smoking apparatus.No LED or flashing letters or light strips or signs shall be permitted in the windows or outside the building.Advertisement shall not cover more than 25% of the windows or doors.All signage shall comply with the city’s sign ordinance. The partners must obtain a permit for the signs prior to operation.No outdoor loitering is permitted.No smoking is allowed on the premises.The business must comply with all federal, state and local laws.Following the board’s approval of the special use permit, Gooby announced that former city planner Wayne Harrison would be stepping in as an interim liaison to the board.Harrison is temporarily taking over the duties of former senior planner Elizabeth Blount, who left the city last month.Harrison worked 13 years with the city before retiring in 2013. Harrison has temporarily returned to the planning and development services division when staffing has dropped. Contact Ginger Livingston at glivingston@reflector.com or 329-9570. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Tobacco Shop Commerce Economics Permit Zahi Darawsheh Shopping Center Chantae Gooby Wayne Harrison Greenville Board Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Reflector Special Editions Winterville Magazine - November 2022 Best of Greenville - 2022 What 2 Watch SENC Magazine - Winter 2022 Eastern Living - November 2022 Albemarle Magazine - Winter 2022 Her Magazine - November 2022 Greene Living - Fall 2022 Brew Scene - Fall 2022 Living in Pitt County - 2022 Farmville Magazine - Fall 2022 Medical Directory 2022