Boards and commissions under the Greenville City Council will return to in-person meetings this month now that Mayor P.J. Connelly signed a proclamation ending remote sessions.
Connelly issued the proclamation on Feb. 25, the day after the city’s Board of Adjustment discussed holding a special in-person session to meet the request of a person cited for a city violation.
The proclamation went into effect on Tuesday.
“We have seen a dramatic decrease in hospitalizations and positive tests in Pitt County over the past several weeks and it is time for the boards and commission to return to in-person meetings,” Connelly said. “It is great to see these numbers decrease and we will continue to monitor the numbers over the coming weeks and months.”
According to the proclamation, the Pitt County health director reported that just 4.2 persons per 1,000 people in Pitt County had been infected in the previous 14 days leading up to Feb. 25.
Under the rules governing public hearings during the period of remote meetings, a business or individual who receives a notice of violation has a right to appeal to the Board of Adjustment and to request an in-person hearing, said City Attorney Emanuel McGirt.
McGirt said the public hearing on the notice of violation in question could now be held in March, but it’s more likely it will be held in April. There also are discussions about holding the hearing as a special session separate from the board’s monthly meeting.
The hearing has been postponed since the summer due to remote meetings.
Details about the violation are not available because it is not public information until a hearing is set.
The City Council and the 18 boards and commissions, which oversee activities ranging from affordable housing programs to stormwater management, started meeting remotely in 2020 after a state of emergency was issued because of the pandemic.
The council returned to in-person meetings in August but the mayor later signed a proclamation directing most meetings to return to the remote sessions during the omicron surge.
The order came after a vaccinated member of the city’s planning and zoning commission tested positive for COVID-19 one day after the board met in person.