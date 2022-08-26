A boat manufacturer has been operating without a required air quality permit since it began work at its plant in north Greenville more than a year ago, state regulators said.
The state Division of Air Quality issued a notice of violation against World Cat Greenville on July 28, Jeff Twisdale, an engineer with the Division of Air Quality’s Washington, N.C., office, said during a public hearing at Pitt Community College on Thursday. The division conducted the hearing to gather public input on World Cat's application for the permit.
The company needs the authorization to release hazardous air pollutants and volatile organic compounds including the carcinogen styrene from the plant on Staton Road. It was supposed to obtain a permit before constructing “the emission sources and starting operations,” according to a flier distributed by DAQ before the meeting.
The first models of the company's dual-hulled fishing boats rolled off the line at the plant in July 2021, according to Marine Industry News. DAQ issued the notice of violation six days after staff visited the plant and discovered the company started operations “prior to being issued the required air quality permit to construct and operation air emissions sources,” Twisdale said Thursday.
Twisdale said the Division of Air Quality is continuing to investigate and has requested information about the site’s material usage and associated emissions. The information will be evaluated prior to determining what additional enforcement actions are warranted, he said.
World Cat is continuing to operate, said Shawn Taylor, a spokesman with DAQ, which is part of the N.C. Department of Environmental Quality.
"We do not issue an order to stop operating, but I will point out that any civil penalty assessment will be calculated on the number of days a violation occurs,” Taylor said.
World Cat Greenville builds outboard power catamarans. Its parent company, HC Composites, operates in Tarboro. Division of Air Quality records show that HC Composites was assessed a $6,468 civil penalty on July 26 because it failed to file a compliance report in 2020 and submitted an incomplete report in 2021.
Approximately 40 people attended the hearing held in the Max R. Joyner Auditorium on PCC's campus. About 15 people asked that the air permit be denied, with several opponents driving in from Goldsboro, Chapel Hill and Chatham County to lodge their protests.
Most speakers cited the potential negative health effects of styrene as the reason for denying the permit.
The U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Health and Safety Administration office reports exposure to styrene may affect the central nervous system and “include complaints of headache, fatigue, dizziness, confusion, drowsiness, malaise, difficulty in concentrating, and a feeling of intoxication.”
The Department of Health and Human Services’ National Toxicology Program listed styrene as "reasonably anticipated to be a human carcinogen" in its June 10, 2011, report “Report on Carcinogens.”
Vivian Kennion, a resident of Brookhaven, a neighborhood located two miles from World Cat, said she worries about the emissions’ effect on children attending a Head Start program across the street from the facility. She also worries about children attending Wellcome Middle School, Belvoir Elementary School and several nearby childcare centers.
“When I heard all the things that styrene does to the human body, the first thing I said to myself is how are these children going to survive,” Kennion said.
“The children can’t protect themselves, we have to do it for them. They are our future. Why do we want to destroy them? Love them,” she said.
Kennion said a grain mill, other industries and Pitt-Greenville Airport are near her neighborhood, and all release pollutants.
“On my street, there are 11 families, and eight people out of those 11 families’ homes have been diagnosed with cancer,” Kennion said.
“The Bible tells us to try to keep the earth clean, but this is a lot of pollution on the north side of the river. It seems like everyone wants to come on the northside,” said Walter Fields, another Brookhaven resident.
Will Hendrick, N.C. Conservation Network’s environmental justice policy deputy director, also was concerned about issuing the permit without doing more to protect public health. If the permit is issued, the state should not rely on self-reporting to guarantee compliance, he said. Immediate action must be taken.
Katy Hunt, staff scientist with Sound River, a nonprofit that works to “monitor, protect and preserve” the Neuse and Tar-Pamlico River Basins, said she is concerned because the state’s permitting process doesn’t take into account the cumulative effect of air emissions, noting another boat building company, Grady-White Boats, is nearby.
“Our community doesn’t oppose jobs or economic growth and we welcome clean jobs, but not jobs that are going to help destroy our environment and our well-being,” said Lisa Tyson, vice president of North of The River Association, a community action group.
Like Kennion, Tyson is worried that emissions from World Cat will harm children attending the Head Start facility. She also worries about senior citizens exercising at the Greenville Aquatics and Fitness Center, which is adjacent to the Head Start building.
World Cat President Andrew Brown, who said he has worked at World Cat Tarboro for 21 years, spoke in favor of the permit.
“World Cat is proud to partner with the State of North Carolina and the City of Greenville ... bringing great jobs, great products and a better future to Greenville. We are here to improve this community,” Brown said. “We appreciate the feedback from this forum.”
Brown said the Greenville location is a clean, modern facility. He shared technical details about the company’s air handling system.
“Boat by boat we are probably the best in the state at making products without environmental emissions,” Brown said. The emissions produced next year will be the same as those found in a Walmart parking lot, he said.
“We look forward to being a great partner in the community for decades to come,” Brown said.
The Daily Reflector asked for additional comments following the public hearing. Brown said his company would release a statement today.
A permit would place strict requirements on the company, DAQ reported, including detailed documentation of emissions and controls.
The division will continue to accept comments on the World Cat application until 5 p.m. Monday. The comments may be submitted to daq.publiccomments@ncdenr.gov with the subject line “WorldCat.20A” or by leaving a voicemail message by calling 919-707-8429.