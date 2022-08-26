A boat manufacturer has been operating without a required air quality permit since it began work at its plant in north Greenville more than a year ago, state regulators said.

The state Division of Air Quality issued a notice of violation against World Cat Greenville on July 28, Jeff Twisdale, an engineer with the Division of Air Quality’s Washington, N.C., office, said during a public hearing at Pitt Community College on Thursday. The division conducted the hearing to gather public input on World Cat's application for the permit.

Co-chair of Pitt County Coalition Against Racism and member of North of The River Association Don Cavellini speaks against environmental damage and its impact on people who live north of the Tar River during public comments at a public hearing by the N.C. Department of Air Quality at Williams Auditorium on Pitt Community College's campus on Thursday, Aug. 25.


Andrew Brown of World Cat speaks during public comments at a public hearing by the N.C. Department of Air Quality at Williams Auditorium on Pitt Community College's campus on Thursday, Aug. 25.
World Cat is seeking a state air permit for its boat-building operation on Staton Road.

