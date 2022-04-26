Greenville’s proposed budget continues the city council’s goals of improving local streets, upgrading the city’s stormwater system, emphasizing traffic safety and supporting economic development, City Manager Ann E. Wall said Monday.
Wall and Finance Director Byron Hayes reviewed the proposed 2022-23 budget during Monday’s City Council meeting. Prior to the session, the council and Greenville Utilities Commission held a joint meeting to decide employee pay for the new fiscal year which begins July 1.
The city’s proposed $149.7 million budget also will continue investing in city staff and pursuing projects involving arts, entertainment and special events, Wall said. The city’s tax rate will remain at 48.95 cents per $100 valuation, she said.
“It is the lowest tax rate since 1984. I don’t think there are many cities in North Carolina that can talk about having a tax rate that was lower than in 1984,” Wall said. “A lot of that is good work on the city’s part, the council’s part, and it’s excellent work on behalf of the city staff that provide exemplary service in a very efficient manner.”
It also is a result of the city’s growing tax base which has increased 4.4 percent during the last four years, said Hayes.
Sixty-four percent of the city’s proposed $149.7 million budget is the $95 million general fund, the segment of the budget that includes police, fire, recreation, public works, engineering and other departments and services.
Health insurance is the second largest part of the budget, coming in at nearly $14.3 million. The city’s health insurance hasn’t increased in three years, Wall said. It shows the positive effects of the city’s employee health clinic and employee efforts to improve their health.
The city stormwater fund is the third-largest segment at $8.5 million and sanitation is fourth at $8.3 million. Debt service, the money used to pay the city’s debt, is fifth at $6.3 million.
Wall highlighted some of the spending recommendations:
- $250,000 for pedestrian safety projects
- $2.8 million for street paving
- $1.2 million in funding for infrastructure improvement projects
- $2.95 million for vehicle replacements
- $600,000 for contracted mowing, landscaping and the Adopt-a-Street program for maintaining street right-of-ways and city facilities.
- $91,000 for the Pitt County Arts Council at Emerge.
- $80,000 for Greenville Grooves and Juneteenth celebrations, PirateFest, Fourth of July, and New Year’s Eve celebrations.
- A 1.5 percent increase in funding for Sheppard Memorial Library.
The proposal also budgets for the city’s stormwater utility plan. Officials expect to spend about $70 million on stormwater repair and improvement projects and $46 million in stormwater operations and preventative maintenance over the next 10 years, Wall said.
The plan is funded through a stormwater utility rate which will increase $1 to $7.35 per each property's ERU, a unit of about 2,140 square feet of impermeable surface.
The budget also contains a number of personnel recommendations:
- Reclassifies three Fire/Rescue positions from lieutenant to captain to provide additional oversight for the new tiller truck operations.
- Adds three Fire/Rescue officer I positions for additional staffing at Fire Station No. 7, which is under construction.
- Provides for the addition of a master police officer rank within the police department
- Adds a new traffic control supervisor to oversee increased traffic-related work orders in the city.
- Adds a new facilities technician II position to assist in increased building maintenance needs.
- Adds an additional network analyst II position in the IT Department to aid in Traffic Safety Initiatives.
- Adds an additional full-time custodian position to maintain the Wildwood Park area.
- Includes the addition of a new sanitation crew leader III position.
Employee pay
The city council and GUC Board of Commissioners unanimously voted to give their respective employees a merit/market rate pay adjustment of 4 percent in the new year. The two boards also approved a 2.7 percent salary structure alignment.
Richie Shreves, GUC director of human services, said the alignment is an adjustment of the minimum and maximum salaries of a position. It will mainly affect people who are new employees who qualify for the minimum pay and a few people who move into the highest salary bracket.
It won’t be a 2.7 percent raise on top of a 4 percent raise, she said.
Pension request
Supporters of a Greenville police detective badly injured during a head-on collision a year ago asked the city council to revise its policy so she can receive her city pension when she retires.
Outgoing Detective Niki Verdin is leaving the department because the injuries she suffered no longer allow her to work.
Verdin said as she prepared her retirement paperwork she learned she would only get the retirement from a state fund she invested in but not her city retirement.
Verdin said a North Carolina statute would allow the city to pay her, but Greenville never adopted the statute. She and her supporters asked the council to adopt the policy.