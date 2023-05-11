An environmental approach to improvements for Greenville’s riverfront at the Town Common won the support of the Greenville City Council during a presentation this week by consultants working on a pair of $22 million concepts.

Following the discussion at Monday’s council workshops, the council asked city staff to bring back a task order for its June 5 meeting to begin designing the preferred “Concept B” for replacing the Town Common bulkhead and esplanade. The bulkhead structure at the park is 55 years old and is deteriorating.


Contact Ginger Livingston at glivingston@reflector.com or 252-329-9570.