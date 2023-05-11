An environmental approach to improvements for Greenville’s riverfront at the Town Common won the support of the Greenville City Council during a presentation this week by consultants working on a pair of $22 million concepts.
Following the discussion at Monday’s council workshops, the council asked city staff to bring back a task order for its June 5 meeting to begin designing the preferred “Concept B” for replacing the Town Common bulkhead and esplanade. The bulkhead structure at the park is 55 years old and is deteriorating.
The council contracted with the engineering firm Moffat & Nichol of Raleigh to develop the proposed replacements. Engineers looked to maintain flood protection, improve river access, enhance the pedestrian experience, utilize the existing bulkhead alignment to minimize construction and permitting costs, include environmental enhancements and minimize maintenance and post-flood cleanup.
“We are here today because we have an opportunity to reimagine the resilience along the Town Common,” said Mark Pirrello, project manager with the firm. “And how we can still protect the park during flooding events but at the same time improve access to the water.”
Pirrello described Concept A as a “replacement in kind” that focused on keeping flood waters at bay. Concept B was called “embracing the river” which focused on environmental enhancements. The concepts are equal in cost.
Both designs would install a new steel bulkhead in front of the existing structure as a cost-savings measure, Pirrello said. Both designs would build a boardwalk or informal path with an overlook on the west side of the park, near Greene Street bridge.
A decorative guardrail would replace the chain link fence, and terraced seating along with a staircase with a handrail would be installed so people could travel from the water-facing walkway to the Town Common’s interior. New walking paths also would be installed along with a floating dock where four or five boats could be anchored.
The biggest difference in the two concepts involves the eastern edge near the existing parking lot. The design selected by the council would see the bulkhead removed from that area so terraced seating with boardwalks could be installed along one section and a grassy slope nearby.
The selection matched what 75 percent of participants in a public input survey described as the most important features: terraced seating along the riverfront and walkways close to the water, he said.
Councilman Will Bell said the dock area should be larger to accommodate more boats. “I see a lot of (boat) traffic leave Greenville every day in the summer, spring and fall to go down to Washington and spend money and enjoy that community but say they would rather spend that here,” Bell said.
Councilman Rick Smiley said the city had rezoned the eastern side of the park to permit a public-private development. He questioned if concept B would limit that option.
The council in recent years discussed a venture that would allow a structure to house a food vendor or watercraft rental stand.
City Manager Ann E. Wall said both concepts would preserve the developable area. She said that project is separate from the bulkhead replacement.
Currently, the city has money budgeted for construction design, Wall said. That will give the council a better cost estimate.
“Much of this is based on budget availability,” Wall said. “We have funds for the design, and we have to begin to develop a plan for paying for it. It may take a series of funding options for it.”
Parks master plan
During the council’s regular Monday meeting, its members unanimously voted to adopt a new recreation and parks master plan called “Playbook 2033.”
The plan, written by Raleigh consulting firm Kimley-Horn, included an analysis of the city’s level of recreation and parks service.
More than 130 projects were identified and ranked as being short-term, medium-term and long-term projects.
Consultant Nick Kuhn said most of the city’s recreational facilities are above the national average for similar-sized communities. However, the city needs more multipurpose fields, pickleball and basketball courts and playgrounds.
The city also needs more than 71 additional acres of neighborhood, community and sports parks by 2024, Kuhn said.
The top short-term project, which should be completed in one to five years, is the bulkhead replacement project along the Town Common. No. 2 and No. 3 are improving ADA accessibility at Woodlawn Park in the College View area and Hillsdale Park off of West Arlington west of J.H. Rose High School; No. 4 is building a kayak launch at Rivers Edge Park along the South Tar River Greenway; and No. 5 is building a boardwalk connection between Wildwood Park and River Park North.
A series of workshops, focus groups, an online survey and other outreach efforts found that items residents are willing to support with tax dollars include developing new trails and connecting existing trails; maintaining existing parks; acquiring and developing new neighborhood parks, open spaces or natural areas, redeveloping or improving existing parks.
A needs assessment shows that walking paths/sidewalks and trails/multi-use paths/ greenways are the top two needs.
The city will need about $60.7 million in long-range reinvestment in existing parks and facilities, Kuhn said. He said the city could fund those projects by turning to parks foundations and using bonds.
The city also could consider implementing park development and park impact fee options since growth contributes to recreational and parks needs. The city could also consider “grant stacking” where matching funds can be leveraged for multiple projects.
The city should also look to a Pitt County partnership, nonprofits, private groups, faith-based organizations and the business community to fund projects.