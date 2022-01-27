Business and community leaders are celebrating the start of a new downtown hotel project they said builds on ties with ECU and will be transformational for Greenville.
Co-X Properties, a company owned by East Carolina University alums Paul Adkison and Scott Diggs, is working with Clarendon Properties to erect the eight-story, 101-room Hilton Garden Inn at 419 Evans St. They gathered with leaders Wednesday for a ceremonial groundbreaking.
“It’s exciting to see this project come to fruition,” Greenville Mayor P.J. Connelly said. “For many years we’ve been talking about having a hotel in our Uptown District …. But nothing has really come forward until now. It’s very important for us to have this asset in our community.”
Once the hotel opens in the summer of 2023, it will be the tallest building in the downtown commercial district and the first hotel to operate there in at least 50 years, officials said. It will have a rooftop bar and restaurant along with banquet and meeting spaces.
“We want to make it a place where people go and congregate. It won’t be for college kids. It will be for professionals, and we want to make sure we do it right. Now we have to go and find the talent to operate it,” Adkison said.
When sitting on the rooftop, guests will have a clear view of ECU’s main campus and the Tar River. “It’s pretty spectacular views from what we’ve seen from drone footage,” Adkison said.
Event organizers often look for facilities and lodgings that allow them to arrange for offsite activities that don’t require transportation, said Andrew Schmidt, president and CEO of the Greenville-Pitt Convention and Visitors Bureau.
“Many business, sports and leisure travelers look for lodging options that allow them to be walkable, allow them to walk to restaurants, retail and entertainment establishments,” Schmidt said. Greenville hasn’t had that since the Proctor Hotel closed 50 years ago, he said.
Adkison and Diggs are active ECU alumni, serving on the ECU Foundation and the Miller School of Entrepreneurship Advisory Council. They are engaging students and faculty in the school’s interior design program and Schools of Hospitality Leadership, Construction Management and College of Fine Arts and Communication to consult on different aspects of the building construction and finishes. Adkison said student artwork will also be displayed at the hotel.
ECU Chancellor Philip Rogers said he met Adkison and Diggs during a statewide tour to meet alumni.
“One of the first pieces of conversation we got into was the importance of investing in our local community and having that investor tied directly to East Carolina University,” Rogers said.
“I am so excited about this effort is coming to life because I said, as soon as I started this role, in order for the university to be successful, in order for the community to be successful, we have to be inextricably linked together in every possible way,” he said.
Adkison said developers also have had conversations with the Pitt County Arts Council at Emerge about the design for the building’s exterior lighting so that it complements the council’s Emerald Loop lighting plan being developed for the downtown area.
“We are trying to work that element into the building. We want to participate in the Uptown feel, the Uptown vibe,” he said.
Co-X Properties is building the hotel on what had been a small park that connected the city’s parking garage at Fourth And Cotanche streets with Evans Street. The company purchased the park from the city for $203,000 in 2020 and struck a deal to lease space in the parking deck. The developers also purchased and demolished a building that housed a restaurant to make room for the hotel.
Don Edwards, who has rehabilitated several downtown properties, recommended the site to Adkison and Diggs.
“We need to be more urban. Greenville has not been urban, we’ve kind of been the sprawl capital of the world and now people are thinking differently,” Edwards said. “When I look at a site like this, I think, Empire State Building. We need to go up. It’s great for the environment because it’s all walkable.”
Diggs said he and Adkison also saw the potential in the Fourth Street Parking Deck.
“Parking is such an integral part of a hotel. When you develop a hotel, it’s not just a hotel, it’s a place to park your customers,” Diggs said. Being able to lease parking space in the garage made the project possible.
“Just to be connected to the deck, and the hotel basically being here at the corner of Fifth and Evans, it’s the perfect site for a hotel,” Diggs said.
The construction team is finalizing the building permits and plans with the city so construction will begin sometime between mid to late February, possibly early March, Diggs said.
The site is only a quarter-acre so construction will present challenges. The construction team will do some work on a lot at the corner of Fourth and Cotanche streets to limit the effect on surrounding businesses Adkison said.
“We are going to do everything we can to keep street closures and congestion to a minimum,” he said. However, there will be times that’s impossible. It is part of the process in building in a downtown area, he said.
“While we appreciate all new developments that came to the region ... we are particularly excited about this one because two Pirates are helping to lead the venture, Paul Adkison and Scott Diggs,” said Van Smith, chairman of the Greenville-Pitt County Chamber of Commerce board of directors. “We’re really excited about the work you are doing here to bring this establishment forward.”