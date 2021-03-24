Local restaurant owners greeted Gov. Roy Cooper’s Tuesday announcement that capacity restrictions will be eased for numerous businesses with a mix of hope and caution.
Cooper’s latest order, which goes into effect at 5 p.m. on Friday will allow some businesses to increase capacity to 100 percent, 75 percent and 50 percent if space is available to handle the extra people and maintain the 6 feet of distance requirement between patrons and implement other safety protocols as they expand their capacity.
The state’s general mask mandate also remains in effect.
“Our sustained progress with the COVID-19 metrics tell us we can move forward with easing restrictions if we do it safely,” Cooper said.
Restaurants, breweries, wineries, distilleries recreational facilities like bowling and skating, fitness facilities like gyms and yoga studios, pools and amusement parks can have up to 75 percent indoor and 100 percent outdoor capacity if the 6-foot social distancing rules are observed and the mask mandates followed.
Bars, meeting, reception and conference spaces, lounges and nightclubs, auditoriums, arenas, and other live performances venues and sports arenas and fields are allowed up to 50 percent capacity indoors and outdoors if the 6-foot social distancing rules are observed and the mask mandates followed.
Movie theaters and gaming facilities are allowed up to 50 percent capacity indoors and up to 75 percent outdoor capacity if the 6-foot social distancing rules are observed and the mask mandates followed.
Gail Phelps, who co-owns GK Cafe and Catering with her sister Kaye Robers, said they’ll maintain their 50 percent capacity limit at their East 10th Street restaurant for the immediate future because of space limitations and staffing.
“I can manage what I have here now because our pickup and drive-through services are doing well and I want to maintain that,” she said.
More people are starting to dine in the restaurant, she said. She attributes that to people getting the vaccine and feeling more comfortable in public spaces.
The restaurant also operates Greenville County Club’s catering service, Phelps said, and she expects its indoor capacity will increase to 65 percent.
“We are beginning to see some of the standard meetings we use to host at the Greenville Country Club are returning. That’s good,” Phelps said. The Republican Women of Pitt County held an in-person meeting in February and the Kiawanis Club wants to resume in-person meetings in April, she said.
The sisters are waiting to learn more about occupancy requirements for parties and other social events before scheduling those activities at the country club.
“I don’t know how long we’ll remain cautious but we want to make sure we are doing the right thing,” Phelps said. “We’ve adapted. It was such a shock in March (2020) but we adapted. We’re gradually getting there but we’ll continue to be cautious and maintain safety.
“We want everybody to be as healthy as possible whether it’s our staff or the community. We want to be safe,” she said.
Space limitations also will prevent Nino’s Cucina Italian from expanding its indoor seating capacity, manager Jamie McLaughlin said.
“Everyone has been pretty understanding of the policies. To me, the people mostly coming out don’t have those concerns, they are pretty comfortable with the environment,” she said.
The restaurant is seeing an uptick in people dining out, which she attributes to the increasing number of people getting vaccinations and reports of businesses opening up.
Spring is typically a busy time for the restaurant, because daylight saving time encourages people to meet after work for dinner or drinks, she said. McLaughlin said she doesn’t expect this spring to be any different.
“I think that opening back up and the weather is going to encourage people to come out,” she said. “The patio in the next two to three weeks is going to be in full use. The springtime is going to be the biggest thing that impacts our business.”
Kristi Southern, co-owner of Dickinson Avenue Public House, said the restaurant plans to increase its indoor capacity to 75 percent, which will allow an additional 15 to 20 people to be served nightly.
“We definitely noticed over the past several weeks we’re moving from seeing more two tops to five to eight tops,” Southern said. “People are getting vaccinated and they are feeling more confident to come out. We have definitely seen some faces we have not seen in the past year.”
It’s one more step in getting back to normal and people feeling comfortable about dining out.
“I want those folks who are venturing out for the first time in a year to know they can dine here comfortably and confidently because we are still doing all our COVID protocols that we’ve had since we reopened in July,” she said.
The restaurant accepts reservations via email. Southern said more people are mentioning that they and members of their party are vaccinated, even giving details on who is partially or fully vaccinated.
“We don’t ask for that information but people want to share that, it’s a positive thing,” Southern said.
It’s been especially great seeing regular clients who are East Carolina University faculty, who strictly followed the stay-at-home orders, returning to the restaurant, Southern said.
“I am hoping that we stay on this path, this track of moving forward and we don’t run into setbacks,” she said.
“As long as everybody continues to follow the rules we are supposed to follow as the limitations are being lifted I hope we continue to move forward and we don’t face any obstacles,” she said.
Schools and sports
The Department of Health and Human Services on Tuesday also released updates to the K-12 guidance listed in the StrongSchoolsNC Public Health Toolkit. The updated toolkit no longer requires schools to perform daily temperature checks and symptom screenings. Safety protocols such as masks and cleaning of high traffic areas are still required.
Pitt County Schools Public Information Officer Jennifer Johnson said the district is reviewing the latest changes in the toolkit.
“We’ve just received the information, and we’re looking at it and trying to figure out what all the implications are for Pitt County Schools,” she said. “We will communicate any significant changes to families as soon as possible.”
Johnson said the district is receiving calls from parents who want to know how the state’s changes in occupancy restrictions could affect high school graduations. But she said the district does not expect to make any announcements this week on graduation plans.
Pitt County Schools announced earlier this month that the district is considering both indoor and outdoor options for commencement but has not yet reached an agreement with East Carolina University about a possible return to Minges Coliseum.
The changes’ effect on city youth and adult recreational programs and the use of facilities such as the community remain unclear, city spokesman Brock Letchworth said.
It was announced in February 2020 that Greenville would be the new home of the Little League World Series as part of a five-year agreement. The series was canceled last year because of COVID-19 restrictions.
An announcement about the 2021 Little League Softball World Series for ages 10-12 years old is expected in April, Letchworth said.