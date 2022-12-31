With a 90 percent chance of afternoon showers forecast for today, the City of Greenville was forced to cancel its New Year’s Eve celebration, Assistant City Manager Ken Graves said.
The city announced the cancellation Friday morning, after following weather forecasts for several days.
“Everybody started looking at the radars and we were concerned about the timing of the rain,” Graves said.
The National Weather Service Newport/Morehead City forecasted showers mainly after 1 p.m. today. Heading into tonight, a 90 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms are expected, the forecast said.
Sunday is expected to be sunny with a high of 70 degrees with west winds of 5-7 mph.
Graves said while one report showed the rain clearing out by 8 p.m., that wouldn’t give city staff or the night’s entertainment, The Dickens Band, time to set up.
“It’s not like we can flip a switch and have things ready for the event,” Graves said. “A lot of things must be done to prep the stage, the sound equipment, put up the emerald itself. None of that can be done in the rain.”
There are no city-owned buildings that can hold large groups, so there’s no opportunity to move the music inside.
“It’s just unfortunate the weather caught us this year, but sometimes it happens.” Graves said. “Anytime you plan a fully outdoor event you are going to have to deal with Mother Nature and unfortunately it got us this year.”
City staff hope to use The Dickens Band and the fireworks in future planning, he said.
While Greenville’s celebration was canceled, members of the Shad Festival Board of Directors are going forward with their Shad Drop 2023 and Reserve Drawing beginning at 7 p.m. in the Grifton Train Depot.
“It’s most likely going to rain but it shouldn’t bother us any,” Tommy Sugg, chairman of the festival’s board of directors said Friday. “There’s a lot of excitement. We only have three or four tickets left.”
Those who purchased a $100 ticket will receive a dinner for two of the traditional New Year’s feast of black-eyed peas, collards, ham and fried chicken. Beverages are included.
During the festivities, there will be drawings for 300 gifts, with the final ticket holder winning a 1929 Ford Model A replica, Sugg said.
A tented, outdoor beer garden will be open to the public waiting for the midnight “shad drop,” a first it the town’s history. The shad is a 15-foot, lighted shad skeleton modeled after the festival’s logo. It is adorned with about 400 lights, Sugg said.
The Shad Drop is being held to raise money for the Shad Festival, the second oldest-festival in the state, Sugg said. It covers the costs for a fireworks display and other activities which are planned for the 2023 festival, he said.
“The Shad Festival supports itself. The town helps us by giving us places to do things, like the Depot, and places for people to park but they don’t contribute monetarily,” Sugg said.