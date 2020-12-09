About 150 seniors were treated to a warm lunch this week by the City of Greenville “to let them know they are cared about,” Human Relations Council Vice Chairman Franchine Phipot Peña said.
For the past nine years, the city has served seniors a Christmas sit down lunch, but due the pandemic, this year’s feast was served drive-through style on Monday in front of the Drew Steele Center on Elm Street.
Sponsored each year by the city, its Human Relations Council, Planning and Development, Police Department, Fire-Rescue and the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office, the meal has been held at the Steele Center for the past four years.
Peña was happy they could proceed with the lunch, albeit in modified form.
“I’m so glad the HRC decided, ‘just because we can’t have them in person, doesn’t mean we can’t do something for them,’” said Peña.
Catered by The Seahorse Restaurant, meals were handed out by masked and gloved police officers and Fire-Rescue workers through car windows, cutting down on potential exposure to the virus.
“We could not risk bringing 150-250 elderly together in one inside space,” Peña said. “”So we decided on a drive-through.”
Some of the meals were delivered to homes where seniors had no means of transportation by the sheriff’s deputies and the Council on Aging employees.
According to Peña, The HRC started the luncheon to provide seniors with a social outlet, along with a program and prizes and gifts, “so they would have some place to go [at Christmas] and know they are cared about.”
Peña said she hopes next year they can hold the luncheon once again in person.
“We still might have to wear the masks, and we may have to still fist bump,” she said, but she hopes the COVID-19 vaccine will bring life back to some sense of normalcy.
Interaction among the elderly and first responders at the luncheons in the past have helped build relationships in the community, Peña said.
A seat was reserved at each table for an officer to eat with and interact with seniors.
Officers served seniors their meals, as they talked with them and answered questions.
Peña said this type of interaction allowed seniors to get to know some of the officers on a level that might not be possible under different circumstances.
Peña loves the Senior Christmas Luncheon and misses the camaraderie from past years.
“The in-person meal fills your heart because you are in a room full of very grateful, elderly people, who are — most of the time — in need of some type of human interaction,” she said.
“They come all dressed up and smiling, and are open to everything you are trying to do for them. They are so appreciative,” she added. “It blesses my heart that I am able to bless others.”
Cassandra Daniels, staff liaison to the HRC and community relations officer for the City of Greenville, said the meal is important. “There are a lot of families that don’t have (a lot). We are in the process of going through a pandemic. That is even more troubling for a lot of seniors — especially if they don’t have family close by.”
It also boosts her spirits.
“It does something to you to be able to help. It makes you feel good on the inside — it is exciting,” she said. Despite the pandemic, “We are here to serve our community — regardless.”
Fire-Rescue Battalion Chief Bryant Beddard said he has been to the luncheon the past few years and has always enjoyed it. He was handing out lunches through car windows Monday.
“It is good to be able to help the community like this and see the happiness on their faces when they are presented with a plate of food,” he said. “It is very special. It shows them the city is very interested in making sure the community is taken care of.”
Fire-Rescue’s Jeremy Cleaton was helping with the Christmas Luncheon for the first time this year.
“I am glad to be here — to be a part of an opportunity to do what I can to serve our citizens in any way possible.”
He said officers and EMT’s serve people in the community daily — in all kinds of situations.
“We see people in all different aspects of life. Some days are good days. Some days are bad days. We are here to help them no matter what situation they are in. Today is definitely a good day,” he said.