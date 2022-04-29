Three staff members of the Greenville-Pitt County Chamber of Commerce remain hospitalized and recovering from injuries suffered in a wreck on Memorial Drive on Wednesday.
A fourth staffer in the wreck, Lauren Phillips, the chamber’s director of marketing and communications, was released from the hospital on Wednesday.
Chamber President and CEO Trent McGee, along with Phillips, Kimber Stone and Aileen Peacock, were hurt about 1 p.m. near the Walgreens Pharmacy in the medical district, the Greenville Police Department reported.
The three were traveling north in an SUV between O’Hagan Place and View Drive, the department reported. A preliminary investigation indicates that three vehicles were involved in the wreck.
The department reported that a 2009 Dodge pickup truck, operated by Carlton Gaskins, 65, of Ahoskie, was traveling in the southbound lanes of Memorial Drive when it crossed the center lane into oncoming traffic and side-swiped a Chevy pickup truck operated by Timothy Copeland, 58, of Washington. Gaskins’ pickup then collided head-on with a Toyota SUV operated by Phillips, 23, of Greenville.
Gaskins and Phillips, as well as McGee, 40, Stone, 49, and Peacock, 33, were all transported to Vidant.
Vidant Medical Center reported Thursday afternoon that Stone, the chamber’s director of member relations and programs, was in critical condition. McGee, was listed in good condition and Peacock, director talent and events, was in fair condition.
“We are grateful for the outpouring of support from chamber members, friends, and colleagues across the community. We ask that the public continue to keep all involved in their thoughts and prayers, and respect their privacy,” said Van Smith, chairman of the chamber’s board of directors.
“Chamber staff and board leadership are working diligently to ensure programming and services remain available,” Smith said. “We are committed to supporting our staff members and their loved ones during this difficult time.”
The hospital had no information about Gaskins.
The cause of the crash is still under investigation, police reported. Impairment is not believed to be a factor, the department said on Thursday.
Gaskins has been charged with failure to maintain lane control and driving left of center. Further charges are possible.