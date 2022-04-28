Four staff members of the Greenville-Pitt County Chamber of Commerce are recovering from injuries suffered in a wreck on Memorial Drive on Wednesday.
Chamber chief executive Trent McGee along with Lauren Phillips, Kimber Stone and Aileen Peacock were hurt about 1 p.m. near the Walgreens Pharmacy in the medical district, the Greenville Police Department reported.
The three were traveling north in an SUV between O’Hagan Place and View Drive, the department reported. A preliminary investigation indicates that three vehicles were involved in the wreck.
The department reported that a 2009 Dodge pickup truck, operated by Carlton Gaskins, 65, of Ahoksie, was traveling in the southbound lanes of Memorial Drive when it crossed the center lane into oncoming traffic and side-swiped a Chevy pickup truck operated by Timothy Copeland, 58, of Washington. Gaskins' pickup then collided head-on with a Toyota SUV operated by Phillips, 23, of Greenville.
Gaskins and Phillips, as well as McGee, 40, Stone, 49, and Peacock, 33, were all transported to Vidant. Police said several of them suffered serious injuries and remained hospitalized on Thursday.
The cause of the crash is still under investigation, police reported. At this time impairment is not believed to be a factor.
Gaskins has been charged with failure to maintain lane control and driving left of center. Further charges are possible.