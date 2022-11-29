The man charged with shooting two at Greenville Mall was not involved in the initial fight that led to Friday night’s attack, Greenville’s police chief said.
Chief Ted Sauls said he doesn’t know why De’quazious Isaiah Pollard, 19, decided to fire a gun during an altercation outside the mall’s American Eagle store sometime before 6:30 p.m.
Theodore Devon Dunn Jr., 21, and Irashamire Raashad Perkins, 22, were wounded and transported to ECU Health Medical Center. Sauls did not have update on their conditions.
Pollard was arrested Monday and charged with two counts of attempted first-degree murder and going armed to the terror of the people. No other suspects are being sought in connection with the shooting.
“The suspect in this case was not involved in the physical altercation (outside American Eagle) as best we know at this moment in the investigation,” Sauls said.
It appears Pollard was associated with the person that Dunn and Perkins were fighting. Sauls said one of the victims confirmed he was involved in the fight, but didn’t identify who it was.
It does not appear either victim was armed.
While the investigation is still in its early stages, Sauls said officers will be looking into how the dispute started, who started the fight at the mall and if additional charges need to be filed.
“In this case, if there is a proven linkage between the shooter and their friend, there could be more charges for them,” Sauls said.
At this time it appears the fight was an “incident of opportunity and time” but wasn’t planned to be carried out at the mall.
“It’s really disturbing and disgusting that people would choose to take a personal quarrel into a public place and put others in danger,” Sauls said. “We don’t tolerate it and we’ll be working with the district in the case to make sure everyone libel is charged.”
Sauls said he has had a telephone conversation with mall staff about security improvements. He is meeting with them on Friday for further discussions.
It’s important for retailers, whether in big box stores or malls, to take steps to ensure visitors feel safe, he said. That includes good lighting and increased video surveillance.
A robust camera system should include the common areas of the mall and the driveways so images of cars entering and exiting the parking lot can be captured.
Enacting a no-loitering rule would be good, Sauls said, if it could be enforced.
When possible, armed security should be employed, he said.
“I personally think the criminal element will think twice about employing a deadly weapon, whether it be a knife, a bat or in this case a firearm, if they think security will be able to respond accordingly,” Sauls said.
The police chief said it’s his understanding that the private security firm used by the mall employs armed officers. It doesn’t appear one was on duty Friday night.
The Greenville Police Department launched its holiday patrol on Thanksgiving weekend. Officers focus on patrolling retail establishments during that time period, identifying locations where extra attention is needed.
The holiday patrol, along with an off-duty Greenville police officer working security at Belk department store alerting police dispatch, allowed officers to quickly respond to the scene.
Sauls said a family member who was in the mall when the shooting occurred called him, terrified. “They were in no specific danger at that time but you don’t know that when it’s happening,” he said.
“It makes me sick to my stomach. I want our citizens to go out and have a good time. This is the time of year we are supposed to be having our best time,” he said.
“It’s the time we’re supposed to go out shopping for our loved ones. You are focused on that, you have a nice dinner, and then this happens. I want people to know we are going to take every measure we can to be everywhere we need to be but there is no way we can be everywhere.”
Sauls said people should be observant and if it appears individuals are about to “pop off,” they should leave the area.
“The first thing I tell all people is we need to be prepared but not paranoid,” Sauls said. “We cannot go through life worrying about every turn and everything around every corner.”
Installing scanners or metal detectors in retail areas raises difficult questions, Sauls said.
“The introduction of metal detectors may prevent weapons getting in … but how is it going to be perceived by the shopper? Are people going to want to shop somewhere where they have to go through that hassle,” Sauls said. “I am a security guy and it wouldn’t bother me to have to go through that but to others it may.”
However, knowing that every person that enters a space has been scanned may ease worries, he said.
Travelers complained about the added security measures implemented after the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, but now accept them, he said.
“I think we are seeing as a nation that it is not a bad idea to take additional security measures,” Sauls said. “I think people will adapt and start to feel better about going through the process. I think people will be accustomed to more security and welcome it when they feel safe.”