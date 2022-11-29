Ted Sauls

Ted Sauls 

 Bobby Burns Staff Writer

The man charged with shooting two at Greenville Mall was not involved in the initial fight that led to Friday night’s attack, Greenville’s police chief said.

Chief Ted Sauls said he doesn’t know why De’quazious Isaiah Pollard, 19, decided to fire a gun during an altercation outside the mall’s American Eagle store sometime before 6:30 p.m.


