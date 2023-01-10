Greenville City Hall

The Greenville City Council voted 5-1 to add an hour of free parking to its downtown parking plan, delay enforcement until April and make other modifications after an outpouring  of concerns from business people and Pitt County Courthouse officials.

Under the modified plan approved by the board Monday night, the city will allow two hours of free parking instead of the one hour in the plan that went into effect Jan. 1 for downtown and the Dickinson Avenue area.


