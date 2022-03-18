Greenville City Council unanimously approved a rezoning request along South Charles Boulevard that planning staff recommended denying because of concerns about spot zoning.
It was one of nine public hearing items that the council approved during its Thursday council meeting.
Mike Baldwin, a consultant representing the property's owner, requested the council rezone 25 acres located along the western right-of-way of N.C. 43/South Charles Boulevard between Bluebill Drive and Covey Lane.
Baldwin sought to rezone a 7.6-acre tract along the highway to heavy commercial and to rezone a 17.5 acre tract further away from the highway from medium density to high density multifamily housing.
Chief Planner Chantae Gooby said the area, which falls outside the city limits but within the city’s planning jurisdiction, is designated for residential development in the city’s future land use plan.
It also falls between the intersections of Charles Boulevard and Fire Tower Road, which is already a developed commercial area, and N.C. 43 South and Tull Road, which is designated as a future community activity center featuring commercial development.
Gooby also said the rezoning request could be viewed as spot zoning, which is discouraged because a single parcel of property is zoned differently from surrounding parcels.
Baldwin said while the city’s land use plan has designated the area as residential, commercial development is already along that stretch of highway, including a convenience store/sweepstakes business and a nightclub.
Both of the referenced businesses are older and predate any planning efforts.
“I’m not throwing darts at the Horizon (future land use) plan, but I haven’t talked to a single person who thinks this should be a residential area,” Baldwin said. He didn’t think Tull Road would have enough traffic to stimulate a commercial developer’s interest.
While there are multi-family developments focused on student housing in the area, the location really needs market-rate multi-family housing, Baldwin said. Market-rate housing requires many amenities such as pools and fire pits, he said, which means the developers need a large amount of land.
Spot zoning is permitted when the use is reasonable, Baldwin said, multi-family housing is reasonable for that area.
The council unanimously approved the rezoning request.
The council also unanimously approved requests to:
- Annex 4 acres of Barrington Fields, located at the end of Barrington Drive and Abby Drive.
- Annex 8.4 acres of Fieldstone, located at the end Sweet Bay Drive and Cedrus Drive.
- Annex nearly 94 acres, identified as Nexus Harris Mill Apartments, located on the western right-of-way of B’s Barbeque Road, north of MacGregor Downs Road. No apartments are currently on the property.
- Annex nearly seventh-tenths of an acre located at 4405 Spring Pines Road.
- Rezone nearly 27.7 acres located along the eastern right-of-way of Allen Road, adjacent to Cobblestone Townhomes, from residential-agricultural to residential high density multi-family.
- Amend 25 acres on the future land use and character map from office/institutional and mixed use high intensity to residential, high density for the property located along the southern right-of-way of Stantonsburg Road (U.S. 264) roughly between Stantonsburg Road and Allen Road.
- Approve an ordinance directing a dwelling located at 1305 W. Fourth St. be demolished and removed.
- Approve an agreement to lease 90 parking spaces at Fourth Street Parking Garage to Greenville Ventures NC for a 90-year period. The lease would be renewed at 10 years and then automatically renewed annually for 80 years.
Councilman Rick Smiley asked City Attorney Emanuel McGirt if the city would be obligated to maintain a parking deck at the location for 90 years. McGirt said the city would have to provide parking as long as the hotel was operational.
Smiley asked what would be the city’s options if it wanted to get rid of the parking garage in the future to build a larger project. McGirt said the city could claim the hotel’s parking spaces through eminent domain.
Thursday's council meeting began with three people asking the city council to reconsider its decision to permit modular data processing facilities and processing centers from operating in the city.
The speakers do not want Compute North, a Minnesota-based firm that offers computer applications used in cryptocurrency mining.