Fifth Street Distillery

The window of Fifth Street Distillery looks out onto Fifth Street, which will be part of a new Uptown Social District under rules approved by Greenville officials this week.

 File photo/The Daily Reflector

The Greenville City Council on Thursday voted 5-0 to approve rules that allow pedestrians to carry alcoholic beverages while visiting businesses in two downtown social districts.

Patrons in the Uptown District and Dickinson Avenue District will be able to carry drinks in specially designated cups while moving in and out of participating businesses beginning Oct. 2. The Uptown area includes Fifth Street between Washington and Reade streets and the Dickinson district includes Dickinson Avenue and several surrounding streets southwest of Reade Circle.


