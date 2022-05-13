Opponents of facilities used for cryptocurrency mining asked Greenville City Council to place a moratorium on its rules permitting such facilities in the community.
The group, speaking during the public comment period at Thursday's council meeting, also asked the city to engage a consultant to study the effects of data processing facilities on the environment and communities where they are located.
About a dozen cryptocurrency opponents attended Thursday’s meeting.
“I would hope the citizens of Greenville would have time to access the information (about cryptocurrency mining) before you proceed with this decision,” said Susan Redding. The council approved an ordinance on Jan. 24 permitting data processing facilities/centers to operate in the city or property under the city’s planning rules if certain regulations involving distances from residential areas and buffering are met.
The council’s vote came about two months after Compute North unsuccessfully tried to locate 89 containers filled with high-speed computer processors and loud industrial fans near Belvoir Elementary School. Compute North then looked to the city to change its zoning with the Jan. 24 vote.
Each crypto transaction consumes 1,173 kilowatt hours of electricity, enough to power a typical American home for four to six week, according to a Massachusetts Technology Institute Review article, Redding said. A bitcoin transaction uses 500,000 times more power than a credit card transaction, she said.
The New York legislature is currently working to put a moratorium on cryptocurrency mining because of the strain it’s placing on the state’s electric system, said Val Gould, an educator and environmental justice program manager.
Lisa Tyson, vice chairwoman of the North of The River Association, asked council members if they would be as supportive of cryptocurrency mining if a facility was built near their homes. When the council approved the data processing facilities/center ordinance in January, one of the regulations that was implemented would prevent the facilities from operating in industrial areas within most of the city’s municipal boundaries, specifically the center city area which is the focus on redevelopment efforts.
Other speakers urged the council members to reach out to elected officials in Washington County, Tenn., and this state’s Cherokee County, to learn about the disruption cryptocurrency mining brought to those communities
“I’m feeling reasonably optimistic, not because I expect you to do the right thing, but I don’t and you won’t,” said Don Cavellini, co-chairman of Citizens Against Racism. “I’m optimistic because poor and working-class people are organized to protect our communities. We will fight to preserve what little serenity and peace of mind we have.”
City Manager Ann E. Wall, at the prompting of Mayor P.J. Connelly, said no building permits for a data processing facility or center have been filed.
Budget request
Councilwoman Monica Daniels asked staff to explore increasing the funding for the job skills training program the city is co-sponsoring with Pitt Community College.
Daniels said she would like to see the program’s budget increased to $100,000. The city currently allocates $20,000 for the program.
Daniels’ request came after the council held a public hearing on its fiscal year 2022-23 budget. No members of the public spoke during the hearing.
Daniels also asked staff to explore funding Pitt Community College’s re-entry program, which helps people recently released from jail or prison obtain housing, transportation and job training.
Naming request
The council unanimously approved a community request to rename the baseball field at Guy Smith Stadium in honor of J.H. Rose High School baseball coach Ronald “RV” Vincent.
Recreation and Parks Director Don Octigan said under Vincent’s guidance Rose has won seven state baseball championships.
He has served on the Babe Ruth baseball Board of Directors since the early 1970s and is currently the league commissioner. Greenville Babe Ruth is based out of Guy Smith Stadium.
Vincent has coached or played in more than 1,000 games at Guy Smith Stadium, Octigan said. He has thrown more than 1.5 million batting practice pitches at the stadium and hit more than one million ground balls, Octigan said.
Public hearings
Thursday’s meeting included a number of multiple hearings on planning and zoning matters. The council approved all the requests although one drew opposition.
Liberty Investment requested that the city’s future land use and character map be amended so nearly 42 acres located between Stantonsburg Road (U.S. 264), MacGregor Downs Road west of B’s Barbecue Road be designated as high-density residential property instead of commercial and potential conservation/open space property.
Jim Walker, who represented Liberty Investment, said the property was originally designated as an area for residential growth but about 20 years ago it was rezoned for commercial development.
However, access to the property was restrictive so commercial development never occurred so the owners want to return to residential development.
It was noted that multiple apartment complexes and other multi-family developments are located in the area of MacGregor Downs and B’s Barbecue roads.
“I drive by that plot multiple times a week and I think it serves better use to the community being filled with trees than another large residential complex all the way on the outskirts of town,” said Scott Wisseman. There isn’t a lot of green or natural space in that part of Greenville.
Val Gould, who spoke during the public comments period against cryptomining, said the property should remain untouched.
“I am sure this is going to be unanimously passed but those of us who live on the west side of the city do not have any readily available access to forested outdoor space,” Gould said. “Residents from that side of the city would greatly benefit from increased access to green space.”
Gould also expressed concern that B’s Barbecue Road couldn’t handle the increased traffic generated by an apartment complex. Chief Planner Chantae Gooby said the estimated number of vehicle trips on the road would be reduced if it was a residential development compared to a commercial development.
The other unanimous votes included:
- Annexing Fire Tower Commercial Park, Lot 6, involving 2.22 acres located west of Whitley Drive and north of West Fire Tower Road.
- Annexing Fire Tower Commercial Park, Lot 30, involving 6.163 acres located west of Victory Lane and north of West Fire Tower Road.
- Rezoning 25.3 acres located along the southern right-of-way of Stantonsburg Road/U.S. 264, roughly between Stantonsburg Road and Allen Road from medical-office to medical-residential high-density multi-family.
- Rezoning 6.54 acres located along the northern right-of-way of Dickinson Avenue between West Arlington Boulevard and Spring Forest Road from residential-agricultural to office-residential high-density multi-family.
The council postponed a second reading of a proposed change to the city's ordinance governing animal protective services because there was a request for more discussion.