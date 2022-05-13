Greenville City Hall

Click the links below for coverage of Greenville City Council races.

May 7: Write-in candidate seeks Greenville at-large seat
May 6: Most City Council candidates say more community input needed on bar rule changes
May 5: Greenville election: Cryptocurrency mining question splits council hopefuls
May 3: District 1 candidates campaign on inclusion, outreach
April 30: Greenville Mayor: Connelly wants to stay the course; challenger Liles seeks equal opportunity
April 29: Greenville District 4 incumbent, challenger want differing types of growth


April 28: Greenville District 3: Former councilwoman vies with newcomer for central Greenville seat
April 27: Greenville District 2: Foreman, Glover seek community improvement and council seat
April 26: Greenville District 1: Incumbent Monica Daniels takes on nonprofit founder William Shiver
April 20: Housing, traffic reveal differences in Greenville mayoral debate
April 19: Candidate confirms criminal history: City council hopeful on sex offender registry, says he is running in part due to correct failures in justice system
 