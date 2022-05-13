Greenville City Council election coverage May 13, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Greenville City Hall file photo/the Daily Reflector/ Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Click the links below for coverage of Greenville City Council races.May 7: Write-in candidate seeks Greenville at-large seatMay 6: Most City Council candidates say more community input needed on bar rule changesMay 5: Greenville election: Cryptocurrency mining question splits council hopefulsMay 3: District 1 candidates campaign on inclusion, outreachApril 30: Greenville Mayor: Connelly wants to stay the course; challenger Liles seeks equal opportunityApril 29: Greenville District 4 incumbent, challenger want differing types of growthApril 28: Greenville District 3: Former councilwoman vies with newcomer for central Greenville seatApril 27: Greenville District 2: Foreman, Glover seek community improvement and council seatApril 26: Greenville District 1: Incumbent Monica Daniels takes on nonprofit founder William ShiverApril 20: Housing, traffic reveal differences in Greenville mayoral debateApril 19: Candidate confirms criminal history: City council hopeful on sex offender registry, says he is running in part due to correct failures in justice system Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Greenville Candidate Politics City Council Monica Daniels William Shiverapril Greenville City Council Coverage District Foreman Councilwoman Improvement Seat Community Write-in Candidate Hopeful Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Her Magazine - May 2022 Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Medical Directory Eastern NC Living - March 2022 Greenville Life in the East Duplin County Visitors Guide SENC Magazine - Spring 2022 Her Magazine - Bridal 2022 Winterville Magazine Ayden Magazine Best of Greenville 2021 Tweets by reflectornews