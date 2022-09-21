greenville worker

A City of Greenville public works staffer answers the phone during National Public Works Week in May.

 Aaron Hines/City of Greenville

Sixty percent of workers with the City of Greenville and GUC will receive pay increases when the new year begins following actions by their respective governing bodies.

The Greenville City Council and Greenville Utilities Board of Commissioners on Monday unanimously approved pay structure plan adjustments for 1,100 workers. The city employs about 700 people and GUC employs about 400 people, according to Leah Futrell, the city’s human resources director.


Contact Ginger Livingston at glivingston@reflector.com or 329-9570.