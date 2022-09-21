Sixty percent of workers with the City of Greenville and GUC will receive pay increases when the new year begins following actions by their respective governing bodies.
The Greenville City Council and Greenville Utilities Board of Commissioners on Monday unanimously approved pay structure plan adjustments for 1,100 workers. The city employs about 700 people and GUC employs about 400 people, according to Leah Futrell, the city’s human resources director.
The two boards also approved changes to employee health and dental insurance plans that will raise employee contributions between 5 percent and 11 percent, depending on how many dependents are on the employee’s plan. Both changes go into effect Jan. 1.
The pay structure recommendations were the result of a “true-up” study the city and GUC conduct periodically to ensure the salaries of each entity meet market rates.
GUC is a utility provider owned by the citizens of Greenville. The charter between GUC and the city requires the two entities to have a joint pay structure, said Brock Letchworth, the city’s communications manager.
The city and GUC brought in The Segal Group, a consulting firm, to carry out the pay plan study.
The consultants looked at the pay of 134 benchmark jobs that ranged from administrative assistant to water operations. The consultants selected 57 city and 57 utility positions plus 20 positions identified as “shared jobs,” which are job titles found in both the city and GUC.
The consultants surveyed municipalities, utilities and survey data sources to determine salaries in those organizations as of spring 2022. The survey looked at not only the base pay but supplemental pay practices such as sign-on and referral bonuses and how their pay practices are structured.
The city had done a good job keeping police and fire-rescue salaries close to current market rates, the consultants said.
The pay adjustments will require an additional $2.18 million for the City of Greenville and an additional $953,984 for GUC, a total of $3.13 million, to adjust their respective pay plans for a full fiscal year, the consultants said. Because the adjustments will be implemented in January 2023, the required amount will be half or slightly more than $1.5 million.
The Greenville City Council set aside $1 million in the current budget for the adjustments, said Byron Hayes, director of financial services. The city also had $400,000 in unspent health insurance funds from the previous year that it can put toward the adjustment. GUC set aside $1 million to pay adjustments in its budget.
The newly adopted plan will set the city and GUC’s minimum wage at $15.90 an hour, Futrell said.
It will adjust the current pay range structure by 10.1 percent for the city’s general staff. The change in range structure for the police department will average 3.35 percent and 4.25 percent for fire-rescue.
The range structure is the difference between a position’s minimum and maximum salary.
The consultants said the new pay structure would result in some newly hired employees making the same salary as existing employees.
The consultants recommended the council and GUC board implement a “decompression” approach which will move employees into a new pay range based on their length of time in their job.
Individuals who have worked with the city less than two years will see their salary increase to 5 percent above the new minimum salary.
Employees with more than two years on the job will see their pay adjusted to the new minimum plus a 3 percent bump for every year above two years.
For example, an individual with two years of work experience will get the new minimum salary plus a 6 percent bump. An employee with three years experience will get the new minimum plus a 9 percent bump; four years of experience, a 12 percent bump; and so on up until an employee with 18 years of experience.
The percent increase is based on the new minimum salary, the consultants said. Councilman Rick Smiley said that information was different from what the joint pay and benefits committee was told during an earlier meeting.
Smiley said it was his understanding the percent difference was based on the amount of difference in a position’s minimum and maximum salaries, not the percent of the minimum salary.
The consultants said they presented the same explanation both times.
Councilman Les Robinson expressed concerns about the recommendations for the police department.
The consultants said the change in range minimum from the old to new pay structure averaged 3.35 percent because the city had done a better job keeping those salaries within market rates.
Robinson said it’s his understanding the department is down 32 officers and is having difficulty recruiting new officers.
“If your average minimum isn’t getting people to come work for you, you need to do more,” Robinson said.
Mayor P.J. Connelly said a lot of issues surround the recruitment of police officers and the city can’t solve all of them. What the city can do is offer competitive salaries, he said.
The consultants said they found the city’s police and fire-rescue salaries were within the averages of the communities they surveyed.
Parker Cramer of the health and benefits management firm Mercer said while employee contributions to the health care plan have been unchanged during the last three years, an increase was needed.
“We are seeing some costs return to normal usage following some suppression during the pandemic,” Cramer said. He also anticipates market increases in the coming year.
The plan’s net cost is expected to be $17.3 million in 2023, $500,000 higher than the current year.
Employee co-pays for regular office visits will increase from $20 to $25 and specialist visits will increase from $40 to $50, he said.
Prescription co-pays also will increase. Depending on the classification of the drug, a $30 co-pay will increase to $35, a $50 co-pay will increase to $60 and a $100 co-pay will increase to $150.