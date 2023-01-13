Greenville City Hall

Greenville City Hall

 file photo/the Daily Reflector

The Greenville City Council moved forward with new rules to allow more bars downtown as long as they are no more than 2,000 square feet in size. It voted 5-1 vote following a lengthy public hearing and discussion at its Thursday meeting.

In the same motion, made by Councilman Will Bell, the council also directed staff to submit to the city’s planning and zoning commission a recommendation for implementing the rules in other parts of Greenville. The rules allow bars to operate within 500 feet of existing establishments but require them to be at least 500-feet away from residential property or churches.


Contact Ginger Livingston at glivingston@reflector.com or 252-329-9570. 