The Greenville City Council moved forward with new rules to allow more bars downtown as long as they are no more than 2,000 square feet in size. It voted 5-1 vote following a lengthy public hearing and discussion at its Thursday meeting.
In the same motion, made by Councilman Will Bell, the council also directed staff to submit to the city’s planning and zoning commission a recommendation for implementing the rules in other parts of Greenville. The rules allow bars to operate within 500 feet of existing establishments but require them to be at least 500-feet away from residential property or churches.
Councilwoman Marion Blackburn voted against the motion while Bell and members Monica Daniels, Rick Smiley, Rose Glover and Les Robinson voted in favor of the changes.
Most speakers during the public hearing opposed “bar 2022,” the name given to the use, definition and standards that will allow new bars into the downtown area.
Nearly 15 years ago the city council implemented rules that prevented a new bar from opening within 500-feet of an existing bar. The change followed a 2009 double homicide that occurred outside the nightclub. There were more than 20 bars and nightclubs in downtown Greenville at the time. Today there are about 10 bars in the area.
The 500-foot bar rule paved the way for the current business climate in downtown Greenville, which has seen a growth in restaurants and retail business, along with professional offices, said opponents of the change.
Don Edwards, owner of University Book Exchange and a leader in downtown revitalization for more than 30 years, was part of the “super block” project that converted a block of buildings that housed multiple bars and nightclubs into retail and office space. One of the tenants includes East Carolina University.
“We cleaned it up, we stopped crime,” Edwards said.
“Changes should be made only when there is a clear majority of stakeholders and business owners and the people in favor of the change,” Edwards said, adding the council should have received 75 letters from business and property owners opposing the change.
Bell later said that an online petition of 500 supporters was submitted to council members.
Many great successes have occurred in Greenville, “but it was done many times on the many shoulders before us,” said former Greenville mayor Allen Thomas.
A Hilton Garden Inn is currently under construction on Evans Street and Intersect East, a proposed development of housing, light manufacturing, research and development restaurants and office space, is in the works because of the stability that has been created in the downtown area during the last decade, Thomas said. He urged the council to reconsider the “bar 2022” proposal.
The proposal did have supporters. “We are in a very different situation than we were almost 15 years ago,” said Thomas Taft Jr.
Under the new rules, the city’s Board of Adjustment will review the new bars annually to ensure compliance, Taft said. If a bar receives a certain number of violations, then the adjustment board has the option of revoking its operating permit. Taft said he’s sure Greenville Police will get planning staff up-to-date on violations.
Taft said he supports limiting the size of a new bar to 2,000 square feet to start off. If there is a lot of growth, the council can increase the permitted size.
Jamel Blount operates a hookah lounge on South Memorial Drive. He wanted to sell alcoholic drinks but couldn’t get an Alcohol Beverage Control Commission permit because of his location. He urged the council to extend the “bar 2022” rules beyond the downtown area. Downtown leaves a “bad taste” in the mouths of many Greenville residents, Blount said.
Carlos White also said rules should be extended beyond the downtown area.
“If you are born and raised in Greenville like we are, downtown is pretty much ECU, it’s just students and now that we are older we don’t want to be out there,” White said. “We want to have somewhere to go where we can be comfortable as older adults getting away from the kids.”
In a letter, Paul Adkison and M. Scott Diggs, the developers of the Hilton Garden Inn, suggested adding requirements they described as guardrails, including requiring 20 percent in total gross sales of items other than alcohol, preferably food.
Chief Planner Chantae Gooby said state law doesn’t permit bars to sell food. Any business that sells food is butting up against being a restaurant.
Blackburn asked if the city could set its own requirement that bars make 20 percent of their revenue from the sale of other items. Gooby said the city doesn’t collect financial information from businesses and wasn’t sure how the city could do it.
Blackburn still made a motion to adopt the “bar 2022” rules with the addition that part of a bar’s revenue come from other food sales.
The council rejected the motion with five members voting against it.
Bell proposed his motion and after another round of council comments and questions, it was approved.
Earlier in the meeting the council unanimously approved an ordinance that deleted “dining and entertainment establishments” from the city zoning ordinance; added “microbrewery” and “microdistillery” as an accessory use for a bar; added alcohol sales as an accessory use for certain businesses; amended the definition of “restaurant, conventional;” and changed the name of “public or private club” to bar.
The council also vote 4-2 in favor of a request to rezone 29.5 acres located east of L.T. Hardee Road, between the Norfolk Southern Railroad and Leon Drive from residential-agricultural to residential medium density multi-family zoning.
It was one of eight annexation and rezoning public hearings on the council’s 6 p.m. agenda.