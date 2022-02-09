The Greenville City Council is scheduled to give final approval to an ordinance criminalizing the discharge of firearms and other weapons in the city limits during its 6 p.m. Thursday meeting.
The council will also address two issues involving the demolition of buildings.
The council on Monday unanimously approved changes to a city ordinance that will impose civil and criminal penalties for discharging a firearm or other weapon. The change is needed because of a new state law that went into effect on Dec. 1 that decriminalizes numerous municipal rules unless they expressly state the action is criminal.
Thursday’s vote provides the final approval needed to implement the new law.
The council also is scheduled to hold a public hearing on the proposed demolition and removal of a dwelling located at 1217 Battle St. The city first reached out to the property’s owner in February 2021 about the need to repair or demolish the structure. No response was received.
If the council orders the demolition and the owner doesn’t respond in 90 days, the city will tear it down and place a lien on the property to recoup the cost.
The council also is being asked to give staff the authority to file paperwork with the clerk of court that declares the city is trying to enforce repairs or demolition of abandoned structures.
Currently, city rules do not require staff to file a notice which is legally called a notice of lis pendens. The filing allows the city to continue pursuing its case to require property owners to repair or demolish abandoned buildings.
Without lis pendens, the ownership of the property can be transferred and the city has to start a new condemnation process. With lis pendens, the city can continue the process.