Reshaping downtown Greenville’s business climate will dominate the first two city council meetings of 2023.
Combining two social districts that opened in October into one area where people can drink alcoholic beverages while walking on designated sidewalks, is scheduled for council’s Monday meeting. Several council members also are seeking a discussion about the newly implemented parking plan added to Monday’s agenda.
During its Thursday meeting, the council will discuss ending the city rule prohibiting new bars from opening within 500 feet of existing establishments.
Both meetings begin at 6 p.m. and are being held in the City Hall Council Chambers, third floor, Greenville City Hall, 200 W. Fifth St.
The two social districts the council established in October were built around sections of Fifth and Evans streets and Dickinson Avenue. Property along a portion of Reade Circle between Dickinson Avenue and Evans Street, along with the parking lots at Five Points, Sheppard Memorial Library and Jarvis Memorial United Methodist Church were excluded, which forced people to dispose of their beers or cocktails if they wanted to leave the Dickinson Avenue area for Evans or Fifth streets.
Council also only allowed social districts between 5-11 p.m. Thursday-Saturday.
Based on council feedback, staff is recommending changing the section of Dickinson Avenue crossing Reade Circle with Evans Street be used to link the two districts while still exempting the parking lots from the new, single district. It’s also recommended the hours be 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Thursday-Saturday.
Several council members want to discuss pausing the new parking plan because of complaints they are receiving from downtown business owners and the public.
Bar 2022
Discussions about ending the 500-foot first began in November 2020 when Councilman Will Bell said businesses such as high-end martini bars couldn’t open in the downtown area because of the rule. It was implemented a dozen years ago because of a double homicide that occurred outside a local nightclub.
The proposal encountered early opposition, with many people saying it would lead to a resurgence of venues that catered to a rowdier set of clubgoers instead of people seeking upscale entertainment.
Changes in state Alcohol Beverage Control Commission rules last year now allow alcohol sales as an accessory in certain businesses and have reduced the percentage of food sales needed to operate a restaurant-type bar.
Last year, Paul Adkison and M. Scott Diggs, who are building a boutique hotel on Evans Street, announced their opposition to the revocation of the 500-foot rule, saying it would be a “detriment of a decade’s progress” in downtown Greenville.
They renewed their objections in a Dec. 19 letter to council members and the Greenville Planning and Zoning Commission, saying downtown Greenville is safer and experiences less crime.
“From 2016 to 2019 investors provided over a half a billion dollars in capital improvements to the area,” the letter stated. “We must act very carefully before we relax the rules which would allow undesirable businesses to reopen in the Uptown district.”
Diggs and Adkison proposed adding “guardrails” to the recommended changes, called “bar 2022” by city planning staff.
The main recommendations would limit the square footage of new clubs to 2,000 square feet or less and set occupancy limits at 400 people. It was recommended bars not be allowed to implement a cover charge and require 20 percent in total gross sales of items other than alcohol, preferably food.
It also recommended finding a way to implement minimum drink sales prices to encourage new bars to sell “high-quality beer and cocktail products,” and set rules to revoke liquor licenses if a bar is ruled out of compliance or has committed three violations.
The guardrails also recommend revoking the 500-foot rule across the city and not just in a limited part of downtown.
Another option added to these rules is a process where the city issues a limited number of new licenses each year.
Adkison and Diggs were unavailable for a follow-up interview, but released the following statement: “While we are adamantly opposed to the repeal of the rule that is currently in place, we feel strongly that there are sustainable and creative alternatives that can be enacted to maintain a safe, diverse, and vibrant atmosphere while attracting productive commercial growth to Uptown Greenville,” the statement read. “As proud members of Greenville’s business community, we have a role to play in ensuring the positive and sustainable future of uptown. This means supporting policies that make the district an increasingly desirable destination, to live, work, and play.”
The recommendation being presented to council on Thursday contains none of the recommended “guardrails” other than asking council to set the minimum square footage of a facility at either 2,000 square feet or 3,500 square feet.
A public hearing also is planned for some recommended changes in the city’s zoning ordinance that would delete the use, definition and standards of a “dining and entertainment establishment;” add “microbrewery” and “microdistillery” as an accessory use to a “bar” and add “alcohol sales” as an accessory use for certain businesses.
It also recommended the city make “amendments due to changes in the North Carolina General Statutes which includes the following: amending the definition of a ‘restaurant, conventional’ and changing the name of ‘public or private club’ to ‘bar’ along with amending the standards of same.
The public hearings for the 500-foot rule and zoning ordinance changes are currently scheduled for the end of Thursday’s meeting. They will be preceded by eight public hearings on annexation and rezoning requests.