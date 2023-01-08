Greenville City Hall

Greenville City Hall

 file photo/the Daily Reflector

Reshaping downtown Greenville’s business climate will dominate the first two city council meetings of 2023.

Combining two social districts that opened in October into one area where people can drink alcoholic beverages while walking on designated sidewalks, is scheduled for council’s Monday meeting. Several council members also are seeking a discussion about the newly implemented parking plan added to Monday’s agenda.


