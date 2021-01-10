Awarding contracts for street resurfacing, a building expansion and the design and construction of $24 million in transportation projects are on the agenda of the Greenville City Council’s first meeting in 2021.
The virtual city council session begins at 6 p.m. on Monday and will be broadcast live on Suddenlink channel 9 at the city website, www.greenvillenc.gov.
City staff is requesting the council award a nearly $1.25 million contract to Kimley-Horn and Associates for right-of-way and final design services for seven BUILD Grant projects.
The city was awarded a $15 million federal grant in 2019 to improve pedestrian and multi-modal transportation and to make streetscape improvements.
The city secured an additional $9 million to complete the work, including:
Phase 3B of the South Tar River Greenway along the Tar River to the VA Health Care Center.
Construction of a multi-use path along Moye Boulevard to Stantonsburg Road and ending at Memorial Drive.
Three separate projects to make roadway and streetscape improvements, including a roundabout installation on West Fifth Street.
- A new greenway to connect Dickinson Avenue and Ficklen Street to the East Carolina University Millennial Campus south of West 10th Street.
- A new greenway connecting East First Street to East Fifth Street that will be built along a portion of the Town Creek Culvert.
Street resurfacing
City staff is recommending council award a nearly $1.4 million contract to S.T. Wooten of Wilson to resurface 18 streets, including a portion of First Street between Cotanche and Washington streets where 18 black artists painted a Unite Against Racism street mural in December.
The contract includes a 10 percent contingency. There is a separate on-call contract with SEPI engineering for $229,220 for inspection and material testing services.
Bay expansion
Staff is recommending the approval of a $621,500 construction contract with Muter Construction of Zebulon to build an apparatus bay expansion at Greenville Fire-Rescue Station No. 1.
The plan is to extend the existing three center bays so the city’s new 65-foot tiller truck can be housed.
The tiller truck will serve the Uptown District and other areas as needed with high-rise service to businesses and residents.