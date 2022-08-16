Greenville City Council voted 5-1 to approve minor modifications to a proposed ordinance creating two social districts in the downtown area.
Councilman Will Bell, an early proponent of the social districts, cast the lone no vote, saying the original proposal and the modifications don’t go far enough in creating new opportunities for businesses.
A second reading of the modified ordinance will occur during Thursday’s 6 p.m. council meeting. The council may vote for final approval at that time.
Social districts allow people to walk along designated areas with alcoholic beverages in hand, moving in and out of participating businesses.
Staff proposes creating two social districts in downtown Greenville: an Uptown Social District centered around Evans and Fifth streets and the Dickinson Avenue Social District centered around the avenue and nearby streets.
The recommended ordinance proposed the two districts operate from 6-10 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Participating businesses may only sell and serve open containers of alcoholic beverages and allow customers to exit their property during the designated days and hours of operations.
The open containers must clearly display a logo or some other mark that is unique to the social district, said Assistant City Attorney Donald Phillips.
The containers can’t be glass and can’t hold more than 16 fluid ounces. The containers must display the statement “Drink Responsibly — Be 21.”
Drinking can occur on all sidewalks and crosswalks within the social district boundary unless specifically excluded by city code.
Drinking can’t occur in the streets or public parking lots, according to agenda materials.
Non-permitted businesses may allow people with alcoholic beverages in their business.
Bell said the district hours should begin earlier in the day, especially on Saturdays. People coming into town for a football game might want to grab a drink from Sup Dogs and then take their children to University Book Exchange to pick up supplies. People are usually at dinner by 6 p.m., Bell said. Mayor P.J. Connelly noted that Raleigh, which is conducting a test run of social districts, allows people to walk around with alcoholic drinks beginning at 11 a.m.
“Are we confident we can actually explain this to people?” Councilman Rick Smiley said. “I'm not sure I understand all these rules and I’m sober and have an attorney standing in front of me.” He’s concerned that people who are out drinking won’t understand the rules.
“What is our expectation that we are going to make this feasible and understandable,” Smiley said.
State law requires signs alerting people they are leaving the social district and must dump their cups, Phillips said. They can be made large and staff can work on modifying the language. However, he said, some language, such as the posting of the law, is required by the General Assembly, he said.
Bell asked why staff is proposing two separate districts instead of one. The city’s proposed rules won’t allow people to purchase a drink in one district and transport it to another.
Phillips said since the area between Fifth Street and Dickinson Avenue mainly consists of parking lots, and the rules don’t permit drinking in publicly owned parking lots, it made sense to create different boundaries. The two areas also are viewed as separate business districts so they should be designated as separate social districts.
Phillips said that the parking lot provision also will keep people from buying beverages at Starlight Cafe or Fifth Street Hardware restaurant and taking it into the Five Points parking lot to enjoy Freeboot Friday.
The rules also prevent a single-use permittee, such as the groups that sell beer at Freeboot Friday, from selling beverages that can be enjoyed outside their permitted area.
Councilwoman Marion Blackburn wanted the council to delay its final vote to give staff time to implement public input sessions. Social districts will greatly change the downtown business community and public input is necessary, she said.
Mayor P.J. Connelly, Bell and others didn’t want a delay.
As written, the new ordinance states the new districts will open in 45 days of its passage, which will be Oct. 2, Phillips said. The mayor and others said postponing adoption will mean the law won’t go into effect until football season has ended.
Connelly recommended reviewing the ordinance six months after adoption to see what changes might be needed. Blackburn wanted a mid-November review but no one else on council supported the recommendation.
Even before the council started its discussion, staff recommended a revision to the Uptown Social District.
Billy Smith, owner of 5th Street Hardware restaurant, asked council during the public comments period to move the western boundary from Evans to Washington Street so his business could be included in the district. The revision had already been made.
When the vote was taken, council also changed the start time to 5 p.m.
Commercial trash pickup
Prior to its meeting, the council held a workshop where it reviewed the work underway to improve commercial trash pickup in the downtown area.
The City of Greenville picks up residential waste but requires commercial businesses to hire a private contractor.
However, downtown businesses have continuous problems with free loaders dumping trash into their containers, with pickup times and with dumpster sites being left messy.
Jonathan Ingram, senior manager with Raftelis, the consulting firm working with the city, said following discussions with businesses, commercial providers and city staff, there were three possible solutions.
The easiest and least costly recommendation would be to make adjustments to the current apppoach of allowing businesses to contract with a private provider. There could be a requirement for services to maintain the sites. The city owns the location of three container sites and it could start charging rent and revoking leases if sites are not maintained.
The second suggestion end private collection in the downtown area and have public works collect commercial trash. That is the most expensive approach, Ingram said, because it involves purchasing equipment, which is currently expensive and hard to obtain, and hiring additional staff. It could take up to two years to implement.
The third suggestion is the city contract with a single provider. The contract would set standards such as the number of pickup days, when those days will be and who will be responsible for maintaining the bin locations.
The city would bill commercial customers, ensuring every business pays for trash collection. That could take about a year to implement.
Ingram said the bin locations could have a keycode and businesses that don’t pay the bill would lose access to the site.
Connelly said he thought the city contracting with a single provider is the best approach, but he would want the input of business owners.
Staff will bring back a recommendation in October or November.