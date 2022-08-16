Fifth Street

Fifth Street, above looking east toward Evans, will be part of a new social district that allows visitors to carry open alcoholic beverages under rules to be considered by Greenville officials next week.

 Aaron Hines

Greenville City Council voted 5-1 to approve minor modifications to a proposed ordinance creating two social districts in the downtown area.

Councilman Will Bell, an early proponent of the social districts, cast the lone no vote, saying the original proposal and the modifications don’t go far enough in creating new opportunities for businesses.


Contact Ginger Livingston at glivingston@reflector.com or 252-329-9570. 