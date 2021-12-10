The Greenville City Council has cleared the way for a multi-family development of up to 140 units in the medical district on Spring Forest Road with a unanimous vote.
The council voted on Thursday to approve a request to rezone nearly 12 acres at the northeastern corner of Spring Forest and the CSX Railroad from medical-office to medical-residential high density multi-family.
The vote overruled a recommendation by city staff against the resquest because it did not comply with the city's land-use plan. With the council's approval, the plan will be updated.
The property is located in the Green Mill Run watershed and will require 25-year detention and nitrogen and phosphorous reduction, said Chantae Gooby, chief planner for the city.
Council member Brian Meyerhoeffer noted that adjacent lots were zoned as medical residential and medical office, which Gooby acknowledged. Uses east of the lot are medical residential, south is residential and across Spring Forest Road is medical office, said Brian Fagundus, who represents the Spring Forest Group LLC, which requested the rezoning. Further west toward Allen Road is medical residential.
Fagundus said the change to high-density medical residential is compatible with changes in land demand.
“With the increase in demand for residential in this part of the district, with the softening of the office market, the fact that this has been MO since 1985, common ownership since 2007, we feel like this is a good opportunity to kind of reevaluate what the highest invest for this property is,” Fagundus said.
Fagundus said that conservation open space on the eastern boundary is not part of the request from a natural standpoint.
“That will stay pretty well as is with some of the floodplain and buffers that are associated with that area at the point in time as that property develops,” Fagundus said.
Annexation, other business
The council also unanimously approved an ordinance to annex Caroline Place, involving almost 24 acres located along the eastern right-of-way of Charles Boulevard adjacent to Grace Church.
Gooby told the board that the area is anticipated to yield 330 multi-family units. The lot, located across from Tara Condominiums, is zoned for high density, multi family development. Gooby said the estimated tax value is $69 million.
At the request of council member Will Bell, the board made a late addition to their agenda to task staff with developing a budget ordinance for a one-time premium payment of $500 to essential employees who worked through the pandemic.
Employees who did jobs deemed essential between March 2020 and April 2021 would receive the payment if approved by the board. Funding of $300,000 comes from American Rescue Plan Act funding.
Under the plan proposed at the board’s Monday meeting, the city’s general fund would contribute $20,000. That money would go to a $250 payment to non-essential city personnel. Ann Wall, city manager, told the council the budget ordinance would be presented in January and, if passed, employees would receive their payment off-cycle that month.
During a public comment period David Collier, president of the board of directors of the Community Crossroads Center, told the board that one of the shelter’s campus buildings disrepair is being addressed. The Foley Love School Building, built in 1924, houses the group’s medical clinic, respite room, clothing closet and furniture closet.
Collier said that the center is making headway on the first step of demolishing the building as far as funding, with $120,000 raised in the last week, and the remediation of asbestos from parts of it.
“As we move forward, we are seeing that our project addresses two of the main issues that ARP funding will address,” Collier said. “That is public health and public health challenges related to COVID, and preparing for the tsunami of homelessness that will be the result of the economic outcome of the COVID pandemic.”
Bruce Robbins, a 30-year and 10 month employee with the city’s public works department, was also recognized at the meeting, having retired in November.