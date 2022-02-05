The Greenville City Council is set to take action next week on a police department request to criminalize the discharge of weapons within city limits.
The council has to impose civil and criminal penalties for discharging a firearm or other weapon because of a new state law that went into effect on Dec. 1 that decriminalizes numerous municipal rules unless they expressly state the action is criminal.
The new rule will be presented for a first reading during Monday’s council meeting and then presented for a second reading and vote during the council’s Thursday meeting.
Both sessions begin at 6 p.m. and will be held in person in City Council Chambers, third floor of Greenville City Hall, 200 W. Fifth St.
The council held a virtual meeting on Jan. 24, citing increases in positive COVID-19 infections. It also was a meeting where multiple people were scheduled to speak on a proposal to change the city codes to allow modular data processing facilities, which are used in cryptomining, to operate in the city and areas that fall in the city’s planning jurisdiction.
Under the new firearms rules, violators will be charged criminally and issued a civil citation.
A person found guilty under the criminal charge will be ordered to pay a penalty between $100 and $500.
A person who is issued a civil citation will have to pay a fine ranging from $250 for a first violation to $500 for any subsequent violations that occur within 365 days of the first incident.
The council also will receive an update on potential improvements to Greenfield Terrace Park.
During discussions on funding recreation-related improvements using American Rescue Plan Funding, council members voted to allocate about $500,000 for improvements to the park, located in the Greenfield neighborhood near the Pitt-Greenville Airport.
In December, staff reported that proposed improvements for the park and community center would include kitchen enhancements, acoustic enhancements, landscaping improvements and work on basketball courts.
However, Councilwoman Monica Daniels said residents in the area want an indoor workout room, which staff said would require an addition not be covered by the $500,000.
Monday’s meeting will include discussion about the cost for a building addition.
Workshop
Prior to Monday’s meeting, the council will hold a 4 p.m. workshop. Items that will be discussed during the workshop include the following presentations:
- Findings from Hunden Strategic Partners on the financial and economic impact of developing Greenville’s downtown area and recommended legislation that would help increase redevelopment and new development downtown.
- A draft ordinance on amending the rules and regulations that will allow more bars and nightclubs to open in the downtown area.
- An update on rule changes that would permit people to drink on sidewalks and parking lots within a defined area.
- Public art recommendation for the Emerald Loop intersection mural at Cotanche Street and Reade Circle.
- Public art recommendation for sculpture to be located at Dickinson and Columbia Avenues.