James Earl Jones, director of resource development for United Way of Pitt County, and Assistant City Manager Ken Graves load birthday presents for children in need into vehicles at City Hall on Thursday. At right, Greenville City Manager Ann Wall speaks about donating birthday gifts to children in need.
Photos by Willow Abbey Mercando/The Daily Reflector
Director of Resource Development for United Way of Pitt County James Earl Jones and Greenville City Manager pose in front of more than 75 birthday gifts for children in need at City Hall on Thursday, Feb. 24.
Seen are birthday gifts donated for children in need at City Hall on Thursday, Feb. 24.
Seen are birthday gifts donated for children in need at City Hall on Thursday, Feb. 24.
Seen are birthday gifts donated for children in need at City Hall on Thursday, Feb. 24.
Donna Raynor of the city manager's office loads birthday presents for children in need into her SUV at City Hall on Thursday, Feb. 24.
Donna Raynor and James Earl Jones load birthday presents for kids in need into an SUV at City Hall on Thursday, Feb. 24.
Director of Resource Development for United Way of Pitt County James Earl Jones loads birthday presents for children in need into a vehicle at City Hall on Thursday, Feb. 24.
Assistant City Manager Ken Graves loads birthday presents for children in need into a vehicle at City Hall on Thursday, Feb. 24.
Seen is an SUV full of birthday gifts for children in need at City Hall on Thursday, Feb. 24.
Sammy Edmonds loads birthday presents for children in need at City Hall on Thursday, Feb. 24.
Director of Resource Development for United Way of Pitt County James Earl Jones loads birthday presents for children in need into a vehicle at City Hall on Thursday, Feb. 24.
Brock Letchworth loads birthday presents for children in need into an SUV at City Hall on Thursday, Feb. 24.
Memories of bicycles, GI Joe and Barbie and her convertible are among the favorite gifts adults remember when thinking back on their childhood birthdays.
But many children in Pitt County won’t have those memories because financial hardships prevented their parents from giving them gifts or a birthday cake.
The City of Greenville joined other businesses, churches and community groups to create birthday memories by participating in the United Way of Pitt County’s Birthday Box Challenge this week.
Employees donated toys, baking supplies and birthday cards to fill 100 boxes that will go to struggling families across the county.
The Birthday Box Challenge is the second of the United Way’s 2022 monthly challenges, which introduce the community to the work of local nonprofit groups while giving them a chance to help, said James Earl Jones, resources development director for the United Way.
“The last couple of years have been tough on everyone, and corporate donations are down,” said Jones. “We are trying to fill in the needs.”
Employees from all of the city’s offices and departments participated in the challenge, said City Manager Ann E. Wall said.
“I have fond memories of birthdays when I was a little girl, and city employees want that for the children in our community,” Wall said. Her favorite birthday gift was a gold-colored banana bike that had streamers attached to the handlebars.
“Our city employees work every single day to deliver exemplary service to our community and they do a fabulous job,” Wall said. “They’re also incredibly caring and loving about this community and this truly demonstrates the desire to not only service the community but take care of the children in the community.”
Donna Raynor, executive assistant to the city manager, took the lead in organizing the event, Wall said.
“Projects like this are a way a lot of people can contribute and it doesn’t take much for people to contribute,” Raynor said. “You don’t have to give big money. A lot of people giving a couple of dollars here and there really adds up to big results without taking a whole lot of effort or a whole lot of money from one person.” Raynor’s most memorable birthday gift was a Barbie convertible.
Jones, whose favorite birthday gift was a GI Joe, said the gifts will go to families with children ranging in age from newborn to 9 years old.
The United Way anticipates it will receive more than 300 boxes, he said.