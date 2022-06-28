The Greenville City Council voted 4-1on Monday to approve a new parking plan for the downtown area and raised towing fees with a second vote.
Council members Monica Daniels, Rose Glover, Les Robinson and Rick Smiley voted for the new parking plan, Marion Blackburn voted against it. Councilman Will Bell didn’t attend Monday's meeting.
The new rules that will go into effect in 2023 are designed to maximize turnover of on-street parking by limiting the time it can be used by a single vehicle. It is also designed to promote surface-level parking and revises the lease terms for people living and working in the downtown area.
Blackburn made a motion to postpone adoption of the plan until fall so more public input sessions could be held. She said a lot of people aren’t ready for the change. It failed because no one seconded the motion.
“This is one of those topics that you could study for 10 years and there will be challenges when you put it in the field,” Smiley said.
Deputy City Manager Michael Cowin said the plan streamlines the city’s parking rules.
Currently the city has 1,086 public parking spaces downtown. There are 483 spaces on the street and 603 in parking lots. The parking lots are a mix of free, metered and leased parking which is confusing, he said.
Under the new rules, people who use on-street parking will have one free hour and then pay $1 an hour for a maximum of three hours. Parking is enforced between 7 a.m.-7 p.m.
People parking in lots also will get a free hour and then be charged 75 cents for each subsequent hour. There will be no maximum hours of usage except for Chico’s parking lot, where the current two-hour minimum will remain in place. Enforcement is between 7 a.m.-7 p.m.
Both on-street and surface lot parking will be paid through the city’s Passport app.
Residential parking will be divided between reserved space and unreserved space leases.
Reserved leasing will cost $70 a month and must be either a six-month or annual payment. Spaces will be assigned as close as possible to the residences. Residents will be responsible for parking enforcement of their reserved space.
Unreserved leasing will cost $50 a month in six-month or annual payments. While the lessee won’t have an assigned space, they will have unlimited use of parking spaces in surface lots, excluding the parking deck.
Individuals who own a business or work downtown can purchase permits that cost $20 a month in either a six-month or annual payment
The permit holder will have to park within surface parking lots, excluding the parking deck. The permit holder receives a hang tag to be displayed in their vehicle.
An employee can purchase one permit and an employer can purchase up to 10 permits that are shared by employees. The employer is responsible for coordinating use of the hang tags.
Cowin said the city will conduct public education campaigns between July and December.
Applications for residential and employer/employee lease permits will be issued in November and December and implementation will begin in January.
Weeks one through three will be an informational period, Cowin said.
Warning citations will be issued weeks four and five and week six will see full implementation begin.
Towing fees
Beginning much sooner is an increase in towing fees for services initiated by police.
Police call for towing services when there is an accident and when a vehicle is improperly parked on city streets or city-owned parking lots.
The fee hasn’t changed in 15 years.
Staff recommended the fee for collision towing be increased to $280 from $125 dollars. Additional fees would be added for winching, overturned vehicles and traveling outside city limits.
The non-collision rate will be $185, up from $75.
Storage fees would be $40 a day with additional fees paid for releasing a vehicle or for removing personal items from the car.
While staff wanted the towing fee changes to go into effect immediately, Blackburn said the city should wait at least 30 days so the public could be educated about the changes. She made a motion to approve the rate changes with implementation beginning in 30 days.
Mayor P.J. Connelly said private businesses have increased towing fees over the years so people violating parking laws shouldn’t be surprised. While the mayor doesn’t vote unless there is a tie, Connelly said he opposed a delay.
Blackburn and Daniels voted in favor of approving the rules and implementing them in 30 days; Smiley, Glover and Robinson voted against the motion and it failed.
Robinson then made a motion to approve the new fees and immediately implement them. He, Smiley and Glover voted for the motion and Blackburn and Daniels voted against it.
City Attorney Emanuel McGirt told the council that since the vote involved an ordinance, at least four people had to vote in favor of the plan. Without the four votes, McGirt said, a second vote would be needed at the next council meeting which isn’t until Aug. 15, delaying implementation beyond Blackburn’s recommended 30-day delay.
Smiley asked if he could make a motion to adopt the new rules with an implementation date of Aug. 1. McGirt said he could and the council unanimously approved the motion.
The council has historically not scheduled regular meetings in July because of summer holidays, although special meetings have been called during that time.
Development agreements
The council unanimously approved two development agreements. The first agreement sold city-owned property to Taft Corporate Office so it could be combined with other parcels to build an apartment complex and parking deck along Dickinson Avenue.
In the second agreement, with Taft Corporate Office and Stark Holdings, the city will undertake infrastructure improvements along Ficklen Street to support the renovation of the former E.B. Ficklen Tobacco Warehouse to house a hotel, restaurant and event space.