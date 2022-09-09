Greenville City Hall

 file photo/the Daily Reflector

Greenville City Council on Thursday unanimously approved its $500,000 contract with an economic development partnership after many at a public hearing requested them to add an environmental focus to the agreement.

Several people argued that the city’s contract with the Greenville Eastern North Carolina Alliance needed to be canceled because the organization recruited two businesses they said created environmental hazards. Other speakers said Greenville needs economic development but after the protests involving Compute North, a data processing company that supports cryptomining, the alliance needs guidelines directing it to explore the environmental impacts business might have on the community.


