Greenville City Council on Thursday unanimously approved its $500,000 contract with an economic development partnership after many at a public hearing requested them to add an environmental focus to the agreement.
Several people argued that the city’s contract with the Greenville Eastern North Carolina Alliance needed to be canceled because the organization recruited two businesses they said created environmental hazards. Other speakers said Greenville needs economic development but after the protests involving Compute North, a data processing company that supports cryptomining, the alliance needs guidelines directing it to explore the environmental impacts business might have on the community.
Councilwoman Marion Blackburn proposed adding what she referred to as “guardrails” to the city’s agreement with the alliance, but Mayor P.J. Connelly likened such guidelines to “cherry picking” businesses.
Councilman Rick Smiley argued the speakers should direct concerns to the council, not to the alliance. Smiley said the city council is responsible for deciding which incentives are offered to potential business recruits and it should be the council that should weigh environmental effects when making those offers.
Councilman Will Bell recused himself from voting on the alliance agreement because he serves on the organization’s board of directors. City Attorney Emanuel McGirt said state legislation now requires elected officials to recuse themselves from votes about giving money to an organization on whose board they serve.
Thursday’s council meeting started the recognition of the Cornerstone Angels and AKA Greenbacks Jackie Robinson Baseball teams and the World Series winning 15U Babe Ruth Baseball team.
However, the meeting quickly turned continuous when members of the activist group Mapinduzi interrupted a speaker during the council’s public comments period demanding to speak about allegations that Greenville police broke a woman’s fingers during a traffic stop.
Connelly asked the group to sit and allow the first speaker to finish her comments. A group member said “Councilwoman Rose (Glover) we request to speak,” and others said police were harassing people in black neighborhoods and assaulting black people.
Interim Police Chief Ted Sauls stepped in front of the council dais and ordered the group to leave. Several uniformed police officers also approached the group, which began exiting the council chambers.
“Well, there’s democracy in action,” the first speaker said.
The speaker, Yoshi Newman, said “Sometimes people feel that’s the way they have to speak out. That’s what they feel they have to do.”
Newman said there was no offense to her to allow other citizens to express their concerns.
Later in the meeting, the council voted unanimously to delay for six months a recommendation to demolish a house located on 902 Ward St. so its owner could try to repair the structure that was damaged in a fire seven years ago.
Jerome Wilson said he had been trying to repair the house but ran into delays that were exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent increase in building supplies.
Wilson said the complaint that led the city to seek the demolition — that people were hanging out on the house’s porch — wasn’t true. He said a fence around the property kept people out.
Glover said she and city officials drove by the house and neighborhood in recent weeks and saw people sitting on the house’s porch. Glover said several nearby homes have been renovated and Wilson’s house was driving down property values.
Several council members proposed giving Wilson 90 days to show he was making progress on the home’s repairs but there was a debate on what qualified as progress.
Councilwoman Monica Daniels asked if Wilson could find help financing his repairs through the city’s rehabilitation program. City Manager Ann E. Wall said it was unlikely Wilson could get help because individuals who receive rehabilitation assistance have to live in the home. There also is an extensive wait list, she said.