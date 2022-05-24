Budgets, contract adjustments and a new ordinance governing animal protective services were among the items the Greenville City Council approved at its Monday meeting.
The council adopted the city’s $149.6 million fiscal year 2022-23 budget with a vote of 5-0. Councilwoman Rose Glover didn’t attend Monday’s meeting. The plan goes in effect July 1.
The budget maintains the city’s 48.95 cent property tax rate while continuing progress on capital projects such as Wildwood Park, sustaining work on street improvements, and continuing the stormwater infrastructure plan approved in 2019.
The stormwater infrastructure improvements are funded through a stormwater utility rate that will increase from $6.35 to $7.35 per each property’s ERU, a unit of about 2,140 square feet of impermeable surface.
The plan has designated $70 million in stormwater capital projects and $46 million in stormwater operations and preventative maintenance over the next 10 years.
Other highlights of the city operating budget include:
- $250,000 for pedestrian safety projects.
- $2.8 million for the pavement management program.
- $4.35 million for various capital project initiatives.
- $600,000 in contracted mowing, landscaping, and the city's Adopt-a-Street program
- $500,000 for citywide economic development initiatives.
- Average 4 percent wage increase for city employees.
- $91,000 for the Pitt County Arts Council at Emerge for various art initiatives.
- $80,000 for various special events sponsored by the city.
- $50,000 in economic development initiatives in the Uptown area.
The approved 2022-23 overall budget of $440.6 million also includes $287.8 million for Greenville Utilities Commission, $1.7 million for the Convention & Visitors Authority, and $1.4 million for Sheppard Memorial Library.
The GUC budget contains no increases in residential electric and sewer rates but there will be a 3.1 percent increase in the residential water rate. GUC has gradually raised its water rate in recent years to cover the cost of updating the water treatment plant.
There will be a 2.7 percent increase in the natural gas rate because of higher natural gas costs.
GUC General Manager/CEO Tony Cannon said last week the average GUC customers who received all four services will see a $4 monthly increase in their bills.
Red-light cameras
The council unanimously voted to approve amendments to two contracts involving the red-light camera program.
Earlier this year the state court of appeals ruled the city’s red-light camera program was unconstitutional because too much revenue from the collected fines was going to the city and the camera operators and not enough was staying with the school system.
The ruling was later stayed by a higher court while an appeal moves forward, but the city is planing to absorb more costs to ensure more money stays with the school system.
Under new agreements with Pitt County Schools and American Traffic Solutions, the city will bill the school system no more than $10 per each $100 fine. The money will go to American Traffic Solutions to cover the cost of operating the cameras. ATS currently receives $31.85 per ticket.
The city also will no longer charge the schools $6,250 a month to employ a police officer who reviews the photographs and signs off on issuing the tickets.
The council made a last-minute amendment to the agreements that will allow the city attorney to approve any additional changes needed to keep the agreement within the rules laid out in the appellate court ruling. The agreements also stipulate the contracts will be void it the court rules against the city and school board.
Animal services
Councilwoman-elect Marion Blackburn said the new animal protective services rules before the council are “a really nice set of ordinances” that she supports.
Blackburn said she appreciated that Animal Protective Services Supervisor Joe Breece and Police Chief Mark Holtzman were willing to have an additional meeting with local animal rights advocates who had some concerns about the proposed new rules.
“In what can only be described as an extremely rare coming together, I can say probably 98 percent of the questions or concerns, or issues that were stated we came to an agreement on,” Blackburn said.
“They really modernize Greenville’s approach to animal welfare. These ordinances really address animal protection in a genuine and authentic way within the limits of the law,” she said.