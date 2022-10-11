GREAT Bus

The city’s GREAT Bus system operates from the G.K. Butterfield Transportation Activity Center on Pitt Street.

 Aaron Hines/City of Greenville

Greenville City Council directed staff to collect more data on a proposal that will use fixed routes and on-demand service to improve the city’s bus system without increasing the budget.

Public Works Director Kevin Mulligan and planners from the transportation consulting firm AECOM outlined the mixed-use recommendation during the council’s Monday workshop.


Contact Ginger Livingston at glivingston@reflector.com or 252-329-9570. 