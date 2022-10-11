Greenville City Council directed staff to collect more data on a proposal that will use fixed routes and on-demand service to improve the city’s bus system without increasing the budget.
Public Works Director Kevin Mulligan and planners from the transportation consulting firm AECOM outlined the mixed-use recommendation during the council’s Monday workshop.
The plan will make the Greenville Area Transit system more responsive by reducing wait times and provide faster trips for riders and expand access, said Adam Migliore Meyer, a senior transportation planner with AECOM.
City staff began studying ways to improve usage of the transit system, called the GREAT system, in 2021. It had a ridership of 441,463 in 2019 but it dropped to 323,836 in fiscal year 2020. Data for 2021 wasn’t provided.
Mulligan said transit systems across the nation have experienced declining ridership since the pandemic.
Four community engagement events were held in early December followed by a meeting of a focus group later in the month.
The city spends $3.55 million to operate its transit system. A lot of the money comes from state and federal funding plus fares.
The community input meetings found people wanted more benches and shelters at bus stops, more service on Saturdays, more hours of operations during the work week, more routes and more frequent service on existing routes.
Prior to the pandemic, the GREAT bus system operated from 6:25 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Friday and 9:25 a.m.-6 p.m. on Saturday.
The current hours, started during the pandemic, are 7:25 a.m.-5:15 p.m. Monday through Friday. There is no Saturday service.
Currently it takes one hour to complete the entire route of five of the city’s six bus routes. The sixth route is a little more than an hour because the bus travels at Pitt Community College.
Most people who use the GREAT system do so because they have no other form of transportation, Mulligan said. Improving the effectiveness of the system should raise the number of people who use the system even if they have other options.
The consultants said the best way to reduce wait times and time on the bus is by reducing the number and size of the current fixed routes and adding on-demand transportation.
On-demand allows people to request a ride and meet a vehicle close to their home. If another rider is going to a destination on the same route, the driver also will transport that person.
“Your trip may be shared with another person, that’s what makes it public, but there is a flat fare that is charged,” Meyer said.
Wilson, Wilmington, Morrisville and northeast Wake County all operate on-demand systems.
The consultants estimate a transit system using both fixed routes and on-demand service could operate for $3.54 million if the current schedule is used.
If the city added Saturday and Sunday services to the combined system it would cost an additional $925,000. Increasing the daily weekday schedule to 5:25 a.m. to 10:25 p.m. would add more than $2 million to the cost.
Council members started asking questions about the structure for scheduling rides, and if the on-demand ride fare could be on a sliding scale.
“This is a very early presentation to talk about what this can look like,” said City Manager Ann E. Wall. More in-depth review is needed before staff and the consultants can present recommendations of the service’s structure, if the city or a three-part vendor should provide the on-demand service.
Mulligan said they also need to research what, if any, significant changes in the delivery of on-demand services has occurred recently.
“It’s changed quite a bit in the last 12 months and we want to make sure our estimates are right on point,” Mulligan said.