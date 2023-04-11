The Greenville City Council this week is scheduled to consider whether it will fund additional early voting sites for the Nov. 7 municipal election.
The council has until June 1 to request an additional early voting site within the city limits, according to the council’s meeting materials.
The Pitt County Board of Elections typically operates two early voting sites countywide during the municipal election period, Director Dave Davis said.
The operational costs of the two sites are shared by the Pitt County municipalities on the ballot.
Greenville City Council since 2013 has funded additional early voting sites for its elections.
The Board of Elections reported that Greenville’s share of the 2023 municipal election costs will be $124,577.
Each additional early voting site will cost $11,529, according to the council’s meeting materials.
One additional site brings the city’s estimated total to $136,107 and two additional sites bring the estimated total to $147,636.
If the council decides to add one or two early voting sites, the local elections board will select the locations in July or August, Davis said.
Early voting for the Nov. 7 municipal elections is Oct. 19-Nov. 4.
Filing for the 2023 Municipal Elections will begin at noon on July 7 and end at noon, July 21.
Also on Thursday’s council agenda, the council will consider requests to:
Annex 12.2 acres located along the eastern right-of-way of Frog Level Road roughly between Wainright Lane and Megan Drive identified as Abigail Trails.
Annex nearly 10 acres located along the northern right-of-way of L.T. Hardee Road west of Eastern Pines Road, at the current end of Oleander and Plymouth Drives, identified as Arbor Hills South, Section 2, Phases 10 & 11.
Annex 2 acres located along the northern right-of-way of East Fire Tower Road and about 650 feet west of East Arlington Boulevard, Identified as Covengton Downe Subdivision Block G, Lots 4A, 4B, and 4C.
Rezone 2.89 acres located along the southern right-of-way of West Arlington Boulevard and about 300 feet west of Evans Street from general commercial to office-residential.
Consider the demolition and removal of the dwelling located at 902 Ward St.
Hold a public hearing for the 2023-2027 Consolidated Plan, 2023-24 Annual Action Plan for CDBG and HOME Programs and Assessment of Fair Housing.
Approve an ordinance to designate Brown Hill Cemetery, 811 Howell St., as a Local Historic Landmark.
Approve an ordinance to designate Cherry Hill Cemetery, 401 West Second St., as a Local Historic Landmark.
Approve an ordinance to designate the Jessie R. Moye House and Grounds, 408 W. Fifth St., as a Local Historic Landmark.
Approve an ordinance to designate the Minges Practice Fire Tower, 1710 Chestnut St., as a Local Historic Landmark.