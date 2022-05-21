The Greenville City Council will vote on two items involving the city’s red-light camera program and the money received from the school system and paid to the camera operator.
The two contracts are among six items on the consent agenda for the board’s 6 p.m. Monday meeting. The consent agenda contains actions requiring council approval that are voted on under one motion.
It’s proposed the council modify its contract with the Pitt County Board of Education and American Traffic Solutions to bring it into compliance with a recent court decision involving the fines collected through the red-light camera program.
The North Carolina Court of Appeals in March ruled the red-light camera program is unconstitutional because too much money was going to the city and the camera operators and not enough was staying within the school system. The state constitution requires revenue from fines be “used exclusively for maintaining free public schools.”
The court said the school system could pay no more than 10 percent of the fine to the city.
The appellate court ruling is under appeal.
Under the newly proposed arrangement, the city would bill the school system no more than $10 per paid fine instead of the $31.85 cents it receives.
American Traffic would receive the entire $10, according to council agenda materials.
The $31.85 covered not only American Traffic’s cost but the city’s cost to employ a police officer who reviews the photographs and makes the final determination on whether a ticket is issued.
The city will absorb the officer’s cost, which is $6,250 a month.
The council implemented the red-light camera program in late 2017 to reduce wrecks caused by drivers traveling through intersections when they should be stopping for a red light.
Also on the council’s agenda:
The second reading and possible vote on a request to repeal the city’s existing animal protective services rules and adopting new rules.
Adoption of the city’s fiscal year 2022-23 budget and the budgets of Sheppard Memorial Library, the Pitt-Greenville Convention & Visitors Authority and Greenville Utilities Commission.