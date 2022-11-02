The Greenville City Council is reviewing a recommendation issued with an agenda for Monday’s meeting that the city end its red-light camera program.
Ending the program requires the council to approve two actions at the 6 p.m. Monday at City Hall. The city would enter a “wind down” agreement with the company supplying the red-light camera equipment and give the Pitt County Board of Education written notice that the city wants to terminate the agreement on distributing funds under the program.
City spokesman Brock Letchworth said the program is ongoing until the city council decides to terminate it.
“If a decision is made to officially end the program, we can provide details about the status and wind down terms based on that discussion and decision,” Letchworth said. “In the meantime, I think it is important for everyone to understand that the program is ongoing and citations are still being issued and should be paid accordingly.”
The recommendation to end the program comes seven months after the N.C. Court of Appeals ruled the city’s operation of the red-light program violated the state constitution because the city was not forwarding the clear proceeds of the red-light camera fines to the Board of Education.
Pitt County Schools was paying the city and the contractor that operated the camera system about 30 percent of the proceeds it received. The court ruled that clear proceeds are closer to 90 percent of the funds.
The city appealed the ruling to the state Supreme Court.
The city council in May amended its agreements with the school system and the company manages the camera program so more of the revenue collected from the fines went to the school system.
The city did that by no longer charging the schools $6,250 a month to employ a Greenville police officer to review the photographs and sign off on issuing the tickets. The city would cover the majority of the cost of operating the cameras.
At the time the operator received $31.85 per ticket. The amendment said the city would bill the school system no more than $10 per $100 fine to pay for the camera system.
The amended agreement included language that permitted the city to end the red-light camera program if the state Supreme Court did not agree to hear the city’s appeal, if it ruled against the city or simply end it on the date that the existing agreement expired, which is Nov. 15.
The council did not discuss details of the amended agreement before it unanimously approved it in May.
Greenville implemented its red-light camera program in 2017. Former Greenville Police Chief Mark Holtzman said in a March interview that he believed the program changed driver behavior for the better.
There was a 22 percent reduction in crashes at the five intersections with cameras since the program was implemented in 2017 and March of this year, he said. Rear-end collisions at the locations decreased by 25 percent, leading to a 39 percent reduction of injuries from rear-end crashes.
Holtzman said data revealed a drop in the number of suspected violations. In 2021 33,591 “recorded events” were captured at the intersections, a nearly 11 percent reduction compared to 37,650 in 2018, the first full year of the program.