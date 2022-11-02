The Greenville City Council is reviewing a recommendation issued with an agenda for Monday’s meeting that the city end its red-light camera program.

Ending the program requires the council to approve two actions at the 6 p.m. Monday at City Hall. The city would enter a “wind down” agreement with the company supplying the red-light camera equipment and give the Pitt County Board of Education written notice that the city wants to terminate the agreement on distributing funds under the program.


