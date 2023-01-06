Several Greenville City Council members want to add a discussion about the city’s newly implemented downtown parking plan to its Monday agenda in hopes of either delaying full implementation or correcting parts of the plan.

Councilman Will Bell wants people to share their thoughts on the parking plan during the public comment period of the council’s 6 p.m. session.


