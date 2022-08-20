111621_gdr_countyboard-1.jpg

A dam that regulates water levels in Lake Glenwood in Eastern Pines needs repairs. The Greenville City Council on Thursday unanimously voted against a rezoning request because runoff from the property would flow into the lake and likely put additional stress on the dam.

 File photo/The Daily Reflector

Fears that runoff from a proposed apartment complex could place additional stress on a deteriorating dam prompted the Greenville City Council to unanimously deny a developer’s rezoning request.

Bill Clark Homes wanted to rezone 13.8 acres east of L.T. Hardee Road and between the Norfolk Southern Railroad and Leon Drive from residential-agricultural to residential, high-density multi-family.


