Jenkins Monroe

Michael Jenkins Jr. displays the certificate of appreciation he received from Greenville Mayor P.J. Connelly for using the Heimlich maneuver to save the life of his friend, Drew Monroe, left. Jenkins and Monroe led the Greenville City Council in the Pledge of Allegiance. Councilwomen Monica Daniels, left, and Rose Glover, right, joined Connelly is recognizing the Lakeforest Elementary School students.

 By Ginger Livingston/The Daily Reflector

The Greenville City Council gave a Ward Street homeowner until June to work out an agreement with code enforcement officers that will allow him to repair his fire-damaged dwelling.

Staff sought the council’s authorization to require the homeowner to demolish and remove the house at 902 Ward St. The staff recommendation comes more than six months after council delayed an earlier demolition request to give the owner time to address concerns at the two-story structure.


