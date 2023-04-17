The Greenville City Council gave a Ward Street homeowner until June to work out an agreement with code enforcement officers that will allow him to repair his fire-damaged dwelling.
Staff sought the council’s authorization to require the homeowner to demolish and remove the house at 902 Ward St. The staff recommendation comes more than six months after council delayed an earlier demolition request to give the owner time to address concerns at the two-story structure.
The request came during the council’s Thursday meeting. Council members Will Bell and Les Robinson were absent.
The property owner, Jerome Wilson, asked council to give him an additional six to 12 months to complete repairs to the house, which was badly damaged by fire seven years ago.
Code enforcement staff said Wilson has not made any significant repairs to the two-story home. They have questions about some work because Wilson had covered it before they could inspect it.
Wilson said he’s making progress on the repairs but the orders he’s getting from code enforcement have slowed him down. He said photographs staff showed the council did not show the improvements he made.
Councilwomen Monica Daniels and Rose Glover agreed the photos didn’t show the advances he’s making. However, they told Wilson he needs to work with staff.
Daniels and Glover lobbied to give Wilson more time because he got a job to pay for the repairs and had made some progress.
Staff said along with having questions about Wilson’s work, he has not obtained permits for the installation of electrical, mechanical and plumbing systems. Other significant repairs are still needed.
Staff said Wilson at one point gave consent so inspectors could enter his property without obtaining an administrative inspection warrant but later rescinded his permission.
Wilson said he rescinded permission because he was worried someone might plant drugs in the house in an effort to stop his work and demolish the house.
Wilson said he’s felt targeted by code enforcement and, when he’s called to meet them, multiple city officials are present and he’s alone. Council members said he could bring another contractor or another family member to the meetings.
“If you just take the shackles off of me, I could get the work done,” Wilson said.
“We’re not looking to trip you up, we’re trying to help you climb up,” Daniels said.
Glover said the inspections process is necessary. Without it, many substandard homes would be built across the city, she said.
“Put the past behind you. Work with them when they come in,” Glover said. “If you can do that then you can go on and fix your house.”
Staff said if council gives Wilson more time they should set out requirements that he create a timeline with dates of progress, written cost estimates for construction, including labor and materials, obtain trade permits, give access to the property without having to obtain administrative inspection warrants, pass inspections before covering and moving to the next phase of construction, keep worksite and grounds clean and communicate regularly with staff.
Staff also requested that Wilson show proof of financing to make the required repairs to bring the property up to code.
Glover, Daniels and Councillor Marion Blackburn said they couldn’t support the financing request because it isn’t a usual requirement.
Before taking formal action, council directed code enforcement staff and Wilson to meet and to work out a timeline for advancing the repairs and allowing staff to inspect the building.
In other business during Thursday’s meeting, Lakeforest Elementary School students Michael Jenkins Jr. and Drew Monroe led the council in the Pledge of Allegiance. Jenkins was then presented with a certificate of appreciation for using the Heimlich maneuver to save Monroe’s life when he started to choke while eating lunch.
Members delayed consideration of additional one-stop voting sites because Robinson and Bell were absent.
They removed a request to designate the Minges Practice Fire Tower as a local historic landmark because there are questions about designating a structure that was demolished last year.
The four council members at Thursday’s meeting unanimously approved:
- The 2023-27 Consolidated Plan, 2023-24 Annual Action Plan for CDBG and HOME Programs, and Assessment of Fair Housing.
- Ordinances designating Brown Hill Cemetery, 811 Howell St.; Cherry Hill Cemetery, 401 W. Second St.; the Jessie R. Moye House and Grounds, 408 W. Fifth St., as local historic landmarks.
- Annexation of 12.2277 acres along the eastern right-of-way of Frog Level Road roughly between Wainright Lane and Megan Drive. The area is called Abigail Trails, Phase 1.
- Annexation of 9.9304 acres along the northern right-of-way of L.T. Hardee Road at the end of Oleander Drive and Plymouth Drive. The area is called Arbor Hills South, Section 2, Phases 10 & 11.
- Annexation of 2.016 acres along the northern right-of-way of East Fire Tower Road, about 650 feet west of East Arlington Boulevard. The area is called Covengton Downe Subdivision Block G, Lots 4A, 4B, and 4C.
- A request to rezone 2.89 acres located along the southern right-of-way of West Arlington Boulevard, about 300 feet west of Evans Street from general commercial) to office-residential.
Woda Cooper Development wants to build 48 units of affordable housing on the property. The company built Old Firetower Place, a 60-unit affordable housing development, on Sunbury Way, about 18 months ago.
Woda Cooper has more than 400 properties in the United States of which 19 are located in North Carolina, said Bruce Watson, vice president of development and chief diversity officer.
“It’s a testimony to the state of North Carolina supporting affordable housing,” he said. “I say every day that everybody deserves to live in a nice place.”
The location will be a $12 million development with a computer room, fitness center and laundry facility, Watson said. Construction won’t begin until early 2024 because the company must finalize its acquisition of tax credits and building permits before construction begins, he said.