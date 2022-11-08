redlight4

Traffic waits for a light at Charles Boulevard and Fire Tower Road, one of five city of Greenville intersection equipped with red light cameras.

 Bobby Burns/The Daily Reflector

Greenville City Council voted 5-1 on Monday to end a red light camera program that cut the number of wrecks at five hazardous intersections but also drew the city into multiple lawsuits.

Councilman Rick Smiley voted against ending the program. He urged the council to renew its agreement with the program operators because it successfully reduced the number of crashes at the intersections.


Contact Ginger Livingston at glivingston@reflector.com or 252-329-9570. 