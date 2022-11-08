Greenville City Council voted 5-1 on Monday to end a red light camera program that cut the number of wrecks at five hazardous intersections but also drew the city into multiple lawsuits.
Councilman Rick Smiley voted against ending the program. He urged the council to renew its agreement with the program operators because it successfully reduced the number of crashes at the intersections.
“There’s a lot of things we do that we don’t know if it works or not. We hope it will make people’s lives better, we hope it will save people’s lives, we hope it saves people’s property,” Smiley said.
“This seems like a program that has worked, and I don’t think it’s in the best interest of the city, of council or the citizens to abandon it,” Smiley said.
Crashes have been reduced by 30 percent at the five intersections with cameras — Fire Tower Road at Charles and Arlington Boulevards, Arlington at Greenville Boulevard and Memorial Drive, and Charles at 14th Street —since the program was implemented five years ago, he said. At five similar intersections, the number of crashes increased 10 percent during the same period.
Greenville City Attorney Emanuel McGirt said the city is facing two legal cases involving the cameras. Seven months ago the N.C. Court of Appeals ruled the city’s operation of the red-light program violated the state constitution because the city was not forwarding the clear proceeds of the red-light camera fines to the Board of Education.
Under state law school systems are supposed to receive all revenue generated from tickets. Under the red light camera program, Pitt County Schools paid the city and the camera system contractor about 30 percent of the revenue to fund its operation.
The North Carolina Court of Appeals said the school system should get about 90 percent of the revenue.
The city filed a petition of discretionary review and an appeal of the appellate court ruling with the state Supreme Court. The court hasn’t decided if it will accept the case at this time, McGirt said. The city plans to move forward with the appeal even as it ends the program, he said.
No citations will be issued after Nov. 15, according to the city. People who receive citations prior to Nov. 15 must pay them, McGirt said. The cameras will be deactivated on Nov. 15.
The council vote to end the program gives City Manager Ann E. Wall authority to negotiate a wind-down agreement that will include finalizing the processing of citations, collection of equipment, and exchanging records.
The council also voted 5-1, with Smiley dissenting, to end its interlocal agreement with Pitt County Schools about the distribution of the camera program’s revenue.
Bar regulations
Earlier in the afternoon, the council discussed updating the city’s rules governing where bars and nightclubs can locate. While the council remains divided on whether it wants to eliminate rules preventing new bars from opening within 500 feet of existing establishments, it did move forward on two proposals related to the discussion.
The council wants to create a new rule that will allow certain businesses to sell alcohol as an accessory use. Council members also want staff to update sections of the city ordinance defining businesses allowed to sell alcohol.
Earlier in the year, the General Assembly did away with “private bar” establishments, Chief Planner Chantae Gooby said. These establishments required individuals to pay dues and maintain a membership registry.
These facilities will now operate as bars, which are defined as “an establishment that is primarily engaged in the business of selling alcoholic beverages and for consumption on the premises,” Gooby said. A bar shall not include a brewery, winery, or distillery, she said.
The state also reduced the amount of seating and type of kitchen facility an establishment needs to be designated as a restaurant.
Previously, a restaurant had to be a place with seating for at least 36 people and a full kitchen. The legislature’s new language said a restaurant could have a maximum of 10 indoor seats and have the ability “to operate without maintaining kitchen operations at all times it is open to the public.”
Under the city’s current rules, a restaurant must make 50 percent of its revenue from food sales, Gooby said. State law sets it at 30 percent.
The accessory use could allow a business like a bookstore to sell alcohol without obtaining a bar permit, Gooby said.
However, the sales have to be limited, such as setting a 20 percent cap on alcohol sales or limiting the floor area dedicated to sales and consumption, Gooby said.
As for eliminating the 500-foot rule, two pieces of the proposed new rules would have to be eliminated. The city can’t require new bars to close earlier because state Alcohol Beverage Control laws allow alcohol to be sold until 2 a.m. and consumed until 2:30 a.m. Cover charges also cannot be regulated locally.
Councilwoman Marion Blackburn, who supported the creation of accessory use rules, remained reluctant to eliminate the 500-foot rule. She worried the violence that triggered passage of the rule more than a decade ago would return.
Councilman Les Robinson the 500-foot rule could be eliminated and enough regulations put in place to prevent the crime and problems the city previously experienced with multiple bars operating within the downtown area.
The city and state are more proactive in enforcing underage drinking rules, said Robinson, who is an attorney. He rarely sees underage drinking cases brought to court, Robinson said.
Because of the proactive prevention of underage drinking, Robinson said he doesn’t think too many “college style” bars will open if the 500-foot rule is appealed. Consumers want upscale establishments.
Smiley said the council’s decision about the 500-foot rule should be made at a council meeting, not during a workshop. Wall said staff needed guidance of what they should bring to council.
The bulk of the council agreed an accessory use proposal should come before the board along with the language changes to match the state’s rule.
“I think we made a lot of progress today because we just came up with two different ways to help businesses,” Mayor P.J. Connelly said.
Wall said those items would appear on the council’s December agenda. Staff also will submit a revised version of the 500-foot rule changes for council consideration. Wall said if the revisions are approved by council, it will then go to the planning and zoning commission for recommendation.
Also during the workshop, council directed staff to develop a request for proposal to establish an agreement with a single commercial trash hauler to provide commercial solid waste collection in the downtown area.
Staff will work on creating a billing and fee structure to charge businesses for the service. A city crew also would be established to maintain the appearance of commercial dumpster sites.
The goal is to have the new commercial trash service in place when the 2023-24 fiscal year begins in July.