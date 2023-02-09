Greenville City Council unanimously approved a motion allowing the city to enter an agreement that paves the way for a company to use robots to deliver food and drink on the campus of East Carolina University.
Starship Technologies, the company partnering with GrubHub and ECU Dining Services to offer the deliveries, showed off the robot, formally known as a personal delivery device, during Monday’s city council meeting.
The devices, which started operating on campus last week, have made 1,100 deliveries in one week, said Peter C. Groenendyk, associate vice chancellor for campus living.
The robots’ routes are limited to ECU’s main campus, but they have to cross 10th Street at the foot of College Hill Drive, to reach the dorms on College Hill.
This means the city could be held liable if someone was hurt in an incident involving the robots.
Starship Technologies offered to add the city to the company's liability insurance in order to indemnify, or compensate, the city from any claims from incidents on 10th Street or elsewhere.
Aileen Zhong, director of governmental affairs for Starship, said the company is currently operating on 35 campuses in 25 states. N.C. A&T was its first North Carolina college campus.
Councilman Rick Smiley, an ECU research administrator, said there are several locations on campus that intersect with city streets, such as Wendell Smiley Way and Charles Street, which lead to the Main Campus Student Center and parking deck. Smiley asked what systems are in place to keep the vehicles and robots from crashing into each other.
Groenendyk said the robots are directed away from the sidewalk on 10th Street into the heart of the campus to avoid those crossings.
Councilman Will Bell asked if the robots eventually would be allowed to pick up and deliver food from businesses surrounding the campus.
Groenendyk said the partnership is intended to bring value to the university’s residential dining program. Students who purchase meal plans often end up with unused money at the end of the year, which parents don’t like. This service adds value to the dining plan, he said.
Councilman Les Roberson, an attorney, had concerns about the contract’s language. He said the indemnity agreement states the company will have general liability insurance with limits not less than $5 million per occurrence, but later the contract states the company will provide an insurance certificate of $1 million.
“I think everyone is on the same page. I think it’s just the wording, but being a litigator these problems aren’t a problem until they are a problem in the courtroom and everyone talks about the wording,” Roberson said.
The motion approved by council gives City Attorney Emanuel McGirt and City Manager Ann E. Wall authority to make revisions if needed to finalize the contract.
Small business assistance
The council unanimously approved using $400,000 in American Rescue Plan Act money to create a small business assistance program. Qualified businesses can receive up to $50,000.
The program is designed to provide support for startup businesses and existing businesses that were disproportionately impacted by the pandemic. Potential assistance could cover building rehabilitations, up-fits or expansions, facade improvements or the purchase of equipment among other costs.
To qualify, a business must be located in Greenville and in a qualified census tract as identified by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
The business must be independently owned and operated with five or fewer locations and 100 or fewer employees. Business gross sales must not exceed $5 million.
More information about the application process for the program will be available in March of 2023. Contact the city at 252-329-4518 for more information.
Connelly steps aside (briefly)
Mayor P.J. Connelly recused himself from overseeing the council’s vote on amendments to its fiscal year 2022-23 budget.
Connelly recused himself because he is a member of the Community Foundation of NC East, which made an $851,852 donation to the city’s Wildwood Park fund.
The General Assembly in recent years approved legislation requiring elected officials to recuse themself when the governing body they serve on votes to give money to a nonprofit or other organization on whose board they serve.
Connelly serves on the foundation’s board of directors.
McGirt said while this is an instance where an organization is giving the city money, he recommended the mayor recuse himself.
Connelly only votes when the council evenly splits on a vote. The council unanimously approved the amendments, including the gift from the foundation.
The council took no other action after the vote.