Starship technologies

Greenville City Council members took watched and took video of a Starship Technologies' personal delivery device, during their Monday meeting. East Carolina University entered an arrangement with Starship and Grubhub to use the devices to deliver food to students on the university's main campus.  

 By Ginger Livingston Staff Writer

Greenville City Council unanimously approved a motion allowing the city to enter an agreement that paves the way for a company to use robots to deliver food and drink on the campus of East Carolina University.

Starship Technologies, the company partnering with GrubHub and ECU Dining Services to offer the deliveries, showed off the robot, formally known as a personal delivery device, during Monday’s city council meeting.


