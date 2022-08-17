Fifth Street

Fifth Street, above looking east toward Evans, could be part of a new social district.

 Aaron Hines/city of greenville

Greenville City Council voted 5-1 this week to approve minor modifications and give preliminary approval to an ordinance creating two social districts in the downtown area.

Councilman Will Bell, an early proponent of the social districts, cast the lone no vote on Monday, saying the original proposal and the modifications don’t go far enough in creating new opportunities for businesses.


