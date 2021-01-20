The Greenville City Council unanimously approved several changes to the city code on Tuesday including one that allows messages to cycle more rapidly on electronic signage.
The changes and several other items, including an annexation and a rezoning, were the subject of public hearings at a meeting last week.
The council delayed voting on the items until Tuesday because state laws regulating remote meetings. No one submitted additional comments.
The approved items were:
- Annexing .227 acres along the western right-of-way of the Southwest Bypass, south of Stantonsburg Road. Planning staff earlier said a billboard is planned for the location.
- Rezoned 15 acres located on the eastern side of Dickinson Avenue south of the intersection of Dickinson Avenue and Spring Forest from residential-agricultural to residential-high density.
- Six amendments to the city codes. The changes added “grocery store” to the table of uses in seven commercial zoning area; reduced the separation distance of accessory structures between residential structures and other accessory structures from 10 feet to 5 feet; clarified setback requirement for residential pools; added “building supply” to the permitted uses to four industrial zones; reduced the standard for illuminated signs from switching every 60 minutes to switching every 60 seconds; and added “building supply — excluding outside storage — to a special use in the heavy commercial district.
- Designated the J.B. Cherry & Company/Frank Wilson Office Building, 106 E. Fourth St., as a local historic landmark.
- Amended the economic development agreement with Grover Gaming so the company can receive a job creation grant of up to $700,000 over a seven-year period because of its plans to add 200 jobs and invest $12.5 million in its Greenville headquarters.
City Manager Ann Walls started Tuesday meeting with a memorial to Mayo Allen, who served 20 years as the city’s public works director. He died Jan. 9 at the age of 90.
Walls said during Allen’s tenure he secured funding for the city’s transit system. He improved and moved the public works facility from Third Street to Beatty Street, “implemented policies and programs that help boost the morale of employees,” Wall said.
Allen also served 35 years in the North Carolina National Guard.