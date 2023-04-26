The Greenville City Council has approved a nonbinding letter of intent that lays out the groundwork to bring a Coastal Plain League Baseball team to Guy Smith Stadium starting in 2024.
The letter allows city staff and executives with Capitol Broadcasting Inc., the league’s owner, to negotiate a lease agreement that would include at least $1 million in improvements to the facility. The council voted 5-0 to approve the letter. Councilwoman Rose Glover was absent.
Deputy County Manager Michael Cowin said staff plans to bring the agreement to the council on May 11 for a public hearing and final approval. Once the agreement is approved, work to expand the seating and make other improvements will begin, Cowin said.
“We have a long tradition of baseball here in Greenville and a true love of the game,” Cowin said. We are excited to introduce to you tonight an opportunity for a great, new future of baseball in the community, to bring a new collegiate baseball franchise to Greenville.”
Capitol Broadcasting, which owns WRAL and the Durham Bulls and two Coastal Plains League teams, purchased the entire league in October 2022.
“The reason the Goodmons (Capitol Broadcasting’s owners) did this is because they have such a passion for the game of baseball and what it can do in communities,” said Mike Birling, the company’s vice president of baseball operations. The area around the Durham Bulls Athletic Park has become the American Tobacco Campus, a former tobacco manufacturing hub that now houses a performing arts center, events space and business incubator.
“That is the vision they have for baseball,” Birling said. However, it now costs $75 million to $80 million to bring a minor league team to a city, he said. “We think the Coastal Plain League is the next best option. It is high-level baseball … it’s a great thing for a community.”
The letter of intent states that the city and Capitol would each contribute $500,000 in improvements with the city’s share coming from Convention and Visitor Bureau funds. Capitol also would pay the city $30,000 annually over 10 years and obtain a license to sell malt beverages, wine, fortified wine or alcohol.
The stadium will remain Guy Smith Stadium and the Ronald “RV” Vincent Field.
The stadium is home to Greenville’s Babe Ruth League. The league and Capitol are working on an arrangement where both leagues can hold games. The letter of intent states that Capitol and Babe Ruth “shall work together to carry out at least one fundraiser.”
A Coastal Plain League season consists of 24 home games, 24 road games along with an all-star game and playoffs.
“We have worked up a good agreement with them, but we cannot let Pitt County Babe Ruth go,” J.H. Rose High School baseball coach Ronald Vincent said during the council’s public comments period.
Other terms in the letter of intent that will be part of the lease agreement:
Capitol will lease the stadium between May 15 and Sept. 30 for a period of 10 years.
After the first year the rental rate will increase by 2 percent each year.
Capitol will have rights to set ticket, food and beverage, retail and parking prices for its home game events.
Capitol will have exclusive right to sell sponsorships and shall be entitled to all revenues from such sales.
Improvements will include increasing the stadium’s capacity to a minimum of 1,500. The stadium’s current capacity is 1,000, according to council agenda materials.
Alcohol will not be sold or consumed at youth events and activities.
The league will partner with the city to provide one baseball day camp per year, operated with coaches and players of the Greenville team, for youth within the west Greenville community.
The league “shall officially offer at least two (2) current collegiate baseball players that previously participated in the Pitt County Babe Ruth program a spot on the Greenville League team’s official roster for the summer season.”
Councilwoman Monica Daniels asked if the league could partner with the Jackie Roberson Baseball League, whose players mainly live in west Greenville, where the stadium is located.
Given the number of activities already in a team’s schedule, it would be difficult to do more than a one-day baseball camp, Birling said. However, the team brings in local youth to do things such as sing the national anthem and other game day activities.
“The thing I am getting excited about is the exposure our destination is going to get from having a team here,” said Andrew Schmidt, president and CEO of Visit Greenville N.C. “It raises our destination profile.”