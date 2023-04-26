Guy Smith aerial 1

Greenville is considering a contract for a summer league baseball team at Guy Smith Stadium.

 Aaron Hines/City of Greenville

The Greenville City Council has approved a nonbinding letter of intent that lays out the groundwork to bring a Coastal Plain League Baseball team to Guy Smith Stadium starting in 2024.

The letter allows city staff and executives with Capitol Broadcasting Inc., the league’s owner, to negotiate a lease agreement that would include at least $1 million in improvements to the facility. The council voted 5-0 to approve the letter. Councilwoman Rose Glover was absent.


