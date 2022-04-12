The Greenville City Council during its workshop on Monday voted to authorize Police Chief Mark Holtzman to pursue the creation of a civilian traffic investigative unit.
Council members Rick Smiley, Will Bell, Monica Daniels and Rose Glover voted on a motion directing Holtzman to ask the city’s legislative delegates to file a bill with the General Assembly that would allow the city to establish such a unit.
Council members took action during their workshop session held before Monday’s meeting. The council does not typically vote on items presented during the workshops. Councilmen William Litchfield and Brian Meyerhoeffer didn’t attend the session but were at the later council meeting.
If the General Assembly approves legislation allowing Greenville to implement a civilian traffic investigation unit, the investigators would have authority to respond to property damage accidents on roads, streets and parking lots within the city of Greenville, Holtzman said. They can write up reports on the incident but can’t issue tickets or citations.
They will be able to issue citations to people who illegally park in handicapped spaces or in fire lanes, he said. And they will be able to issue parking citations because that is an enforcement of city codes.
The civilian investigators can’t issue tickets or citations for violations of state law, such as charging a driver with making an unsafe movement that causes a wreck, because the state only allows sworn officers to do that, he said.
Holtzman said the sergeant in the traffic safety unit will review the reports written by the civilian traffic investigators to determine if a traffic ticket or citation needs to be issued.
The civilian investigators will undergo training programs designed by N.C. Department of Justice and Division of Criminal Justice Education and Training Standards and then undergo a minimum of four weeks working with a sworn Greenville police officer trained in accident investigation, Holtzman said.
Holtzman said the Greenville Police Department responds to about 5,000 crash calls annually; 4,000 of them involve property damage alone. Eighty percent of the accidents occur between 7 a.m.-7 p.m., which is when the investigators will work.
“One of the driving forces is the (staffing) shortages all police departments are seeing,” Holtzman said. “We are trying to take a look at bringing on different types of services to meet the demand that is out there and to free up the valuable resources we have with police officers to work on higher priority calls.”
Mayor P.J. Connelly expressed concern that the title of civilian traffic investigator might be confusing, because it sounded like any person could investigate a crash.
The Wilmington Police Department calls its unit civilian crash investigators, Holtzman said.
The four civilian positions will be funded by using revenue already designated for four sworn officer positions that are vacant, Holtzman said. Connelly questioned if that would leave the department short of sworn officers.
Holtzman said the department has a number of vacancies, but didn’t specify how many. If all those positions have been filled, and the department finds itself in need of four more, he pointed out the council approved nine new positions for his department in recent years.
“By no means will we be working backwards,” Deputy City Manager Michael Cowin said.
Also during Monday’s workshop, Holtzman and Animal Protective Services Supervisor Joe Breece presented council with their recommendations for rewriting the city’s animal protective services ordinance. The proposed ordinance:
- Standardizes criminal and civil penalties.
- Addresses dangerous animals and owners responsibilities.
- Creates an abatement process for public nuisance animals.
- Incorporates improved shelter and tethering standards.
- Reflects new standards for the humane treatment of animals.
- Retains trap-neuter-return provisions.
- Revises the appeals process.
Downtown parking
Staff during the workshop also reviewed plans to implement a new parking policy downtown.
The plan aims to maximize turnover of on-street parking spaces, encourage parking in parking lots, and create consistent parking enforcement.
The proposal would charge $1 an hour for on-street parking with a maximum time of three hours. After the three-hour period, the violator will be charged $5 for each 30-minute interval.
Parking lot parking would be free for the first hour and 75 cents a hour for the remaining time. There will be no maximum parking deadline.
For people who live in the area, a permit for reserved parking will be $70 a month, $420 for six months, $840 a year.
A permit for unreserved parking would be $55 a month, $330 for six months, $660 a year.
Employee or employer permits would be $40 a month, $240 for six months or $480 a year.
The city will hold public input sessions to get community feedback on the proposed parking plan beginning this month through June, when the council is scheduled to vote on the plan.
During the council’s 6 p.m. meeting, the board received updates from the council’s environmental advisory commission and an update from the traffic safety task force.
The council also unanimously approved two resolutions giving its approval for two bond actions involving SpringShire Retirement development. A state agency in Wisconsin is working with the developer on bond financing, but federal tax laws require the council, as the governing body where the project is located, to give its approval. The vote does not commit the city to the financing and won’t effect the city’s debt limit.