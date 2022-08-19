The Greenville City Council on Thursday voted 5-0 to approve two downtown social districts and deny a rezoning request on L.T. Hardee Road out of concerns over a nearby dam.

Social districts allow people to walk in designated areas with open containers of alcoholic beverages in hand while moving in and out of participating businesses. The Uptown District is focused around Fifth street between Washington and Read streets and the Dickinson Avenue district is focused on Dickinson Avenue and several surrounding streets.


