A 20 percent increase in Greenville’s residential solid waste accounts is driving changes to the collection routes and schedules to be reviewed by the City Council on Monday.
Public works staff will review the recommendations during the council’s workshop session scheduled for 4 p.m. Monday in City Hall Conference Room 337.
The council also will discuss amending its policy governing advertising on city buses during its 6 p.m. Monday meeting in the city council chambers.
The council will hold three public hearings during its 6 p.m. Thursday meeting and consider two requests from the Historic Preservation Commission involving the city façade improvement grant.
Workshop
The city has 43,700 residential solid waste accounts, 7,700 more than the 36,000 accounts the city had seven years ago, according to materials in the council’s workshop agenda packet.
Along with more homes, the physical area served by solid waste has increased, a result of annexations.
The city’s solid waste routes have not been significantly updated in 18, according to the agenda. The changes will affect about 12,000 people.
Information about when the route changes go in effect was not included in the agenda.
The city attorney’s office also is scheduled to provide an update on the city’s compliance with a 2021 state law that requires members of governing boards like the council to rescue themselves if the board is considering awarding money or a contract to nonprofits that members are associated with.
Monday meeting
Mayor P.J. Connelly asked for a discussion about possibly amending the policy governing advertising on the exterior of city buses.
Connelly said he wants to make sure the policy is in line with what the council discussed when the ordinance was initially approved.
Connelly said someone reached out to him with concerns that an ad they wanted to place on wasn’t accepted because of the current policy, which was approved Oct. 16, 2016.
Monday’s meeting also includes a consent agenda, items that the board votes on collectively, without discussion. The agenda includes:
- An agreement to lease the Roses parking lot, located at the corner of Evans and Fourth streets, for an additional three years at a rate of $18,000 for year one, $18,900 for year two and $19,845 for year three. The lot is used for public parking.
- An agreement between the city, Pitt County government and the state of North Carolina to end the state’s lease of 2815 E. 10th St., the former N.C. Highway Patrol station. The state no longer uses the building because the patrol station has been relocated. Ending the lease will allow the city and county to jointly assess and sell the property.
- Five contracts for mowing and landscape maintenance and one contract for landscape and turf maintenance.
Thursday meeting
The Historic Preservation Commission is submitting two resolutions seeking changes to the city’s façade improvement grant program.
The city grants money to property owners in certain areas of the city to make improvements to exteriors of their properties and businesses.
The commission resolution states that no façade grant has been awarded in the last three years and after working with staff it has been determined the amount offered, up to $5,000, is not sufficient. The commission wants the city to increase the grant cap to $20,000 and require a dollar for dollar match.
The commission also is requesting that West Fifth Street between its intersection with Albemarle Avenue to Memorial Drive be added to the locations where the grant can be used.
Also on Thursday’s agenda:
- Cancellation of demolition ordinance for 109 Paris Ave. A local real estate agent alerted staff that there is a potential buyer for the property and they want the demolition canceled so the sale can proceed. Code enforcement inspected the location and determined it is in a deteriorated state, not dilapidated and recommends canceling demolition.
- A request to annex nearly 25 acres located along the southern right-of-way of Stantonsburg Road (U.S. 264) roughly between Stantonsburg Road and Allen Road.
- Request to annex 1.4 acres identified as Parkside Bluffs, Lot B, located along the northern right-of-way of East 10th Street and about 200 feet west of Parkside Drive.
- Rezoning request for 1.5 acres located at the southeastern corner of the intersection of West Arlington Boulevard and Dickinson Avenue Extension from office-residential residential-agricultural to general commercial.